How much is BTS' Jungkook's Itewon luxury home worth? "Mafia coded" house tour leaves internet in awe

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 31, 2025 11:08 GMT

How much is BTS' Jungkook's Itewon luxury home worth? (Images via Weverse)

On August 29, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans during a Weverse livestream by giving a spontaneous house tour. The glimpse of his luxury home quickly spread online, sparking admiration among fans for its aesthetic and curiosity about its value.

According to Herald Corp report from 2024, the singer purchased his Itaewon residence for 7.63 billion KRW in 2020 and its value surged close to 10 billion KRW (around 7.5 million USD) within four years. The increase in value has made it one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in South Korea.



Fans, however, are less focused on the numbers and more captivated by the look of the house itself. Many described it as “mafia coded." An X user, @bts_my7angel, wrote:

"jungkook's house is so mafia coded from wattpad."
Many compared it to an AO3 fanfic setting, with its all-black interiors and minimalist design. They mentioned how the idol's house is "so him” and that he is living in a "Pinterest board.”

Some fans also noted how the singer's love for black clothing and cars now extends into his home. They said that it makes it a true reflection of his personality.

Details on BTS' Jungkook’s Itaewon property and rising value

Jungkook’s residence is located in Itaewon, an upscale neighborhood often called the “Korean Beverly Hills.” He originally purchased it entirely in cash in December 2020, per Herald Corp. According to the same media outlet, the property intially covered 637㎡ of land with two floors above ground and one basement.

The singer soon applied for permits to demolish and rebuild. He reportedly expanded it into a five-level home with two basement floors and three above ground, totaling over 1,100㎡ in floor space.

The reconstruction reached its completion, and sent the property’s market value soaring. Herald Corp reported in September 2024 that similar properties in the area were selling at more than double their previous rates. This pushed Jungkook’s home value to nearly 10 billion KRW within four years. Its location near embassies and high-profile residences further added to its exclusivity.

However, the buzz over his house tour didn't last long, as Jungkook encountered yet another security concern. A woman was reportedly arrested outside his residence for trespassing on August 31, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper.

While some critics questioned if the livestream revealed too much, most fans defended him. They stressed that the singer never disclosed his address and should not be blamed for invasion attempts.


More snippets from the singer's last livestream (Images via Weverse)

Beyond his real estate success, Jungkook has remained active post-military discharge. He released Never Let Go for BTS FESTA 2024, opened his solo exhibition GOLDEN: The Moments in August 2025, and appeared in Disney+’s travel show Are You Sure? with Jimin.

Meanwhile, all BTS members have now returned to South Korea after completing their schedules in Los Angeles. They have been preparing together for their highly anticipated 2026 comeback.

