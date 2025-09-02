  • home icon
  BTS' Taehyung, RM, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, Park Seo-joon, & more: Complete list of celebrities at Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art Night

BTS' Taehyung, RM, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, Park Seo-joon, & more: Complete list of celebrities at Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art Night

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 02, 2025 07:58 GMT
Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art Night (Images via Instagram/@rkive & @shiho_style)
Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art Night (Images via Instagram/@rkive & @shiho_style)

On September 1, 2025, Frieze Seoul held its grand opening for the 2025 edition of Frieze Seoul during the annual Paradise Art Night at Paradise City, Incheon. The grand Soirée, hosted a list of celebrity stars from the world of music, fashion, and film, for a night of art exhibitions, performances, and high-profile encounters.

Among the first to arrive was BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung (V). The singer was dressed in a striking all-black JayBaek Couture jacket paired with tailored trousers. He drew attention for his calm presence and greeted the media warmly. He later reunited with fellow BTS leader RM.

The two also posed for photos together, continuing their well-known passion for art and culture. Taehyung also shared moments with singer Eric Nam and was later seen mingling with other artists and fashion figures throughout the evening.

Paradise Art Night 2025 ran alongside the preview of Paradise Found. It is the debut Korean exhibition of New York-based artist Joel Mesler. The evening also featured a special ballet performance by Hugo Marchand and Hannah O’Neill of the Paris Opera Ballet.

The entire event was hosted by DJ Peggy Gou. The program blended contemporary art with luxury fashion and live entertainment, setting the tone for Frieze Week in Seoul.

The guest list featured some of the biggest names in entertainment. BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa were all present. Jisoo was also seen sharing the spotlight in photos alongside the actress. Actor Park Seo-joon also made an appearance, while other stars included rapper Gray, model Kim Sung-hee, and actress Jung Ryeo-won.

Complete list of major attendees at Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art Night

Alongside Taehyung and RM, the following celebrities were spotted at the event:

BLACKPINK:

  • Jisoo
  • Rosé
  • Lisa

Actors:

  • Park Seo-joon
  • Bae Doona
  • Lee Jong-won
  • Rowoon
  • Hwang Jung-min
  • Lee Jae-wook
  • Kim Min-jae
  • Yim Siwan
  • Park Ha-sun
  • Jung Ryeo-won
Musicians:

  • Eric Nam
  • Gray
  • Members of ALLDAY PROJECT including Annie, Woochan, and Tarzzan

Models & Fashion Figures:

  • Kim Sung-hee
  • Mini Han
  • Shiho Yano
  • Ellis Ahn

Art & Industry Names:

  • Tom Sachs (artist)
  • Jinpyo Park (Eyesmag CEO)
  • Kim Venchy (photographer)
  • Haeyoung Cha (Nonfiction creative director)
  • Joanna Chun (Paradise Group family)
  • Minju Kweon (Frieze executive)
More celebrities present at the event (Images via Instagram/@mini_han)
More celebrities present at the event (Images via Instagram/@mini_han)

Others:

International figures such as American producer Tommy Brown and artist Tom Sachs further emphasized the event’s global pull.

The Paradise Art Night has become a centerpiece of the art week. It coincides with the main Frieze Seoul fair at COEX from September 3–6.

With over 120 galleries from Asia and abroad, this year’s edition continues to merge fine art with celebrity culture, spotlighting Seoul’s rising status as a global creative hub.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

