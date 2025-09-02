BTS' Taehyung, RM, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, Park Seo-joon, & more: Complete list of celebrities at Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art Night

On September 1, 2025, Frieze Seoul held its grand opening for the 2025 edition of Frieze Seoul during the annual Paradise Art Night at Paradise City, Incheon. The grand Soirée, hosted a list of celebrity stars from the world of music, fashion, and film, for a night of art exhibitions, performances, and high-profile encounters.Among the first to arrive was BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung (V). The singer was dressed in a striking all-black JayBaek Couture jacket paired with tailored trousers. He drew attention for his calm presence and greeted the media warmly. He later reunited with fellow BTS leader RM. The two also posed for photos together, continuing their well-known passion for art and culture. Taehyung also shared moments with singer Eric Nam and was later seen mingling with other artists and fashion figures throughout the evening.Paradise Art Night 2025 ran alongside the preview of Paradise Found. It is the debut Korean exhibition of New York-based artist Joel Mesler. The evening also featured a special ballet performance by Hugo Marchand and Hannah O’Neill of the Paris Opera Ballet. The entire event was hosted by DJ Peggy Gou. The program blended contemporary art with luxury fashion and live entertainment, setting the tone for Frieze Week in Seoul.The guest list featured some of the biggest names in entertainment. BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa were all present. Jisoo was also seen sharing the spotlight in photos alongside the actress. Actor Park Seo-joon also made an appearance, while other stars included rapper Gray, model Kim Sung-hee, and actress Jung Ryeo-won. Complete list of major attendees at Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art NightAlongside Taehyung and RM, the following celebrities were spotted at the event:BLACKPINK: JisooRoséLisaActors: Park Seo-joonBae DoonaLee Jong-wonRowoonHwang Jung-minLee Jae-wookKim Min-jaeYim SiwanPark Ha-sunJung Ryeo-wonαdrαsteiα @thvnewlLINKKim Taehyung shines at Frieze Seoul 2025, pictured with K-pop group Allday Project, fashion icon Mini Han, artist Tom Sachs, Kim Young-Seong and model Ellis Ahn a true gathering of art, music and style ➡️https://t.co/cMhuwwGgFWMusicians: Eric NamGrayMembers of ALLDAY PROJECT including Annie, Woochan, and TarzzanModels &amp; Fashion Figures: Kim Sung-heeMini HanShiho YanoEllis AhnArt &amp; Industry Names: Tom Sachs (artist)Jinpyo Park (Eyesmag CEO)Kim Venchy (photographer)Haeyoung Cha (Nonfiction creative director)Joanna Chun (Paradise Group family)Minju Kweon (Frieze executive)More celebrities present at the event (Images via Instagram/@mini_han)Others: International figures such as American producer Tommy Brown and artist Tom Sachs further emphasized the event’s global pull.The Paradise Art Night has become a centerpiece of the art week. It coincides with the main Frieze Seoul fair at COEX from September 3–6. With over 120 galleries from Asia and abroad, this year’s edition continues to merge fine art with celebrity culture, spotlighting Seoul’s rising status as a global creative hub.