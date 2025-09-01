  • home icon
  "MY TAEJOON- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung and RM share a selca moment from Paradise Art Night Frieze Seoul 2025 attendance

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 01, 2025 13:02 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and RM (Images via Instagram/@rkive)

On September 1, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung and RM stole the spotlight as they appeared at Paradise Art Night, which is a part of the annual Frieze Seoul celebrations. The two members, dressed in all-black outfits, stood out at the event held at Paradise City in Incheon. RM later posted a selca with Taehyung on his Instagram handle, @rkive.

The post instantly made the moment go viral. The event aligns with the main Frieze Seoul art fair running from September 3 to 6 at COEX. It is one of Korea’s most high-profile art and cultural events and attracts global celebrities and collectors alike.

Their joint appearance also showed both members’ strong ties with the art world. RM has long been known as an art enthusiast and is even an ambassador for Samsung Art TV. Meanwhile, Taehyung has regularly attended Frieze Seoul and other cultural showcases.

At Paradise Art Night 2025, the evening includes various performances and exhibitions. However, much of the buzz online focused on the BTS duo’s presence. Fans could not stop talking about RM and Taehyung’s visuals and the simple yet meaningful selca with RM that symbolized their deep friendship.

As soon as the pictures circulated, fans created a wave of posts under the joint nickname, "TAEJOON." An X user, @kkukvmin, wrote:

"MY TAEJOON TOGETHER."
Others too joined in celebrating the bond between the two. Many said their chemistry was heartwarming and joked that no matter how often they appear together, it always feels new.

Others described Taehyung as turning into RM’s “babie” whenever the two are together. Meanwhile, some simply gushed over their visuals.

More on Taehyung, RM, and BTS’ latest activities

Both V and RM have now returned to South Korea after spending over two months in Los Angeles alongside other members. The seven-piece stayed together as part of BTS’ comeback preparations for 2026.

RM was frequently spotted at museums and gyms in LA, while Taehyung caught global attention with his ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Reds game on August 28. He also interacted with fans at the stadium.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Imagn)
The other BTS members are also back in Seoul. Jin has been active, attending TXT’s concert and even hosting as MC at a BIGHIT MUSIC wedding. Jimin also returned with his manager soon after.

Jungkook, j-hope, and SUGA landed at Incheon with RM on August 28. It marked the end of their LA schedule.

In addition, BTS recently announced Movie Weeks, which is set to begin on September 24. It will re-release four of the group’s iconic concert films in 4K for a global audience.

With all seven members back, anticipation is rising for their 2026 comeback, which is expected to be accompanied by a full world tour.

Edited by Mantasha Azeem
