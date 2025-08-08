"King moves"- Fans celebrate as BTS' RM joins AgustD and j-hope as the only male K-rappers in Spotify history to surpass 3 billion solo streams

On August 8, 2025, an X update account, @_BTSMoments_, reported that BTS' RM had officially crossed 3 billion streams on his solo profile on Spotify. This made him the third male Korean rapper to reach this number. RM now joins his fellow rappers in BTS, AgustD (SUGA), and j-hope in the record books.This streaming milestone places him among the top ten most-streamed Korean solo artists of all time on the platform. The group leader is known for his deep lyrics and musical style, and his success highlights his growth as a soloist.According to a stream counting platform, kworb.net, here are the group leader's top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify:Wild Flower (feat. Youjeen)Neva Play (with Megan Thee Stallion)Seoul (prod. HONNE)Lost!Old Town Road – Seoul Town Road Remix (feat. Lil Nas X)MoonchildStill Life (feat. Anderson .Paak)Come Back to MeWinter Flower (with Younha)TokyoThe announcement quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans flooding X with congratulatory messages. An X user, @LisaLopez140938, wrote:&quot;bts rapline stays winning joonie breaking records and making history king moves.&quot;Lisa Lopez @LisaLopez140938LINK@IdleSaturn7 @BTS_twt bts rapline stays winning joonie breaking records and making history king movesThey praised the BTS frontman for his talent and achievement, calling it a proud moment for fans.&quot;As he should! So f**kin' proud of you As he should! Joonie king!,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;His music is so good!,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Mono. Indigo. RPWP. And I still can't pick a favourite,&quot; another one added.&quot;SUPREMACY NAMJOON proud BTS,&quot; a user wrote. Many highlighted that all three members of BTS’ rap line have now reached the same milestone. Others referred to the trio as unmatched in the K-hip hop scene.&quot;BTS RAP LINE SUPREMACY. Powerful lyrics. Ageless songs. Masterpiece Music. Unmatched Talent . Artistry Excellence. Beautiful people BTS PAVED THE WAY. BTS iS LEGENDARY . BTS IS ICONIC,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;POWERFUL BANGTAN RAPLINE,&quot; another fan said.&quot;RAP. LINE. Hell Yeah!,&quot; a fan said.RM’s new cover shoot, recent outings, and moreMeanwhile, Namjoon recently appeared on the September 2025 cover of Harper’s Bazaar Korea in collaboration with Bottega Veneta. In one of the three pictorials released, he is styled in a striking leather ensemble and gold pants.In the interview for the issue, the rapper opened up about his evolving relationship with fame and photography. He shared that being in front of the camera now feels more serious than before. He also said that working with trusted photographers and staff made the process more rewarding. According to a report by OSEN, he said:&quot;Now, being photographed feels more serious and difficult. However, because I was working with my favourite media, photographer, and staff that I like, it was comfortable, and I felt proud and happy after doing it.&quot;The BTS Lookbook @thebtslookbookLINKBottega Veneta House Ambassador Kim Namjoon wears a full ensemble for @bazaarkorea September Edition #BTS #RM #namjoon #kimnamjoon #김남준 #ARMY #방탄소년단 #thebtslookbook #rmfashion #BottegaVeneta #RMxBottegaVenetaThe cover release came shortly after a rare outing of BTS members in Los Angeles. He was seen enjoying dinner with SUGA, j-hope, V, and Jimin, who shared candid photos of the group. Fans noted that while Jin and Jungkook were missing from the dinner, both are currently in LA, with Jin wrapping up his solo activities soon.RM’s latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, was released during his military enlistment. He also released collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion and EPIK HIGH’s Tablo while serving in the military.BTS is now preparing for their next group comeback set for Spring 2026.