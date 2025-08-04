“BIKER KIM NAMJOON IS COMING”- Fans in a frenzy as Harper's Bazaar Korea teases its upcoming September issue cover featuring BTS’ RM

On Monday, August 4, the official social media accounts of Harper's Bazaar Korea released teaser images of BTS' RM (Kim Namjoon) for the idol's upcoming cover feature in the September issue. The feature is in collaboration with Bottega Veneta, for which RM serves as a brand ambassador. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA total of three teaser images were shared: two showing a yellow bike and one capturing the idol's side profile in an all-black outfit. In the teaser, the idol was seen wearing a leather bucket hat with matching gloves, a black coat, a shirt, and a black tie. As soon as the images resurfaced online, fans went into a frenzy.They not only expressed their excitement about the idol's upcoming cover feature in Harper's Bazaar, but also speculated about the themes and concepts behind the photoshoot. Given the inclusion of both the bike and the idol in the teaser images, many fans theorized that Namjoon might be featured riding a motorcycle in the full shoot. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;BIKER KIM NAMJOON IS COMING???!??????!&quot;&quot;MOTORCYCLE PHOTOSHOOT???&quot; said a fan on X&quot;Is that a motorcycle with joon. god the cuntiest thing u created are together rn&quot; added another fan&quot;Oh, damn. Namjoon on a motorcycle?&quot; commented a netizenMore fans and netizens commented about their thoughts on the recent teasers released by Harper's Bazaar Korea for Namjoon's feature in the September issue.&quot;If we get a shoot of Namjoon straddling the bike I will end it all. I swear it&quot; stated a fan&quot;Goodbye my last shred of sanity&quot; added an X user&quot;WHAT DO YOU MEAN WHAT DO YOU MEAN WE ARE GETTING BIKER NAM JOON&quot; said a netizen&quot;Can't wait to see and hear from this handsome man!&quot; commented another X userAll you need to know about BTS' Namjoon's solo activitiesKim Nam-joon, also known as BTS' RM, officially kickstarted his solo career in December 2022 with the release of his first solo album, Indigo, which featured the title track, Wild Flower feat. Youjeen. Following that release, the idol didn't put out any new music for a while. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn December 2023, he enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He served as an active duty soldier and was later promoted to the rank of Corporal. Despite his enlistment, the idol released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024, with LOST! as its lead single.He also rolled out two collaborative singles. In September 2024, he released a single with Megan Thee Stallion titled Neva Play. Most recently, in May 2025, he collaborated with EPIK HIGH's Tablo on the track Stop The Rain. On the other hand, the idol was discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.Currently, as announced by the BTS members during the joint Weverse livestream on July 1, the group has begun preparations for their next comeback. They also revealed that fans and netizens can look forward to the upcoming album's release in Spring 2026.