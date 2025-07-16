“The GOAT fr”- Fans react as RM becomes the only BTS member to be recognized ‘Greatest Artists and Songwriters of All Time’ by AOTY

Recently, it was revealed through the Album of the Year website that BTS' RM was ranked 87th among the top 100 artists under the category, GOAT Artists. This achievement also makes the idol the first BTS member to ever hit this milestone as a soloist.

When this information landed on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't help but grandly celebrate. Given that many people have consistently praised the idol's solo career with the release of both his albums, Indigo and Right Place Wrong Person, many were happy to see his work garner more recognition.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"he is THE GOAT fr"

"Real impact organic GOAT" said a fan on X

"He has earned it with his own artistry" added another fan

"Indeed a timeless GOAT. So proud of King RM and all of his achievements" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were immensely proud of BTS' RM's latest achievement as a soloist.

"Wow it's huge. Congrats Baby. Totally well deserved" stated a fan

"So proud! So well deserved! Love my musical genius!" said a netizen

"And again, the universe strikes for his favorite child" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' RM's solo activities: Mixtapes, official debut, and more

BTS' RM, otherwise known as Kim Nam-joon, debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He began his solo career with the release of his first mixtape, RM, in 2016. He followed it up with another mixtape release called mono in 2018, and both albums were put forth through SoundCloud.

While he has produced and released many solo songs through BTS' albums such as Intro: Persona, Trivia Love, Am I Wrong, Best Of Me, Black Swan, and more, the idol's official solo debut was in December 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Indigo. The album held the song, Wildflower feat. youjeen, as its title track.

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment. Regardless, in May 2024, he put forth his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which held its title track as LOST!. In April 2025, he also released a collaborative track with Epik High's Tablo called Stop The Rain.

On the other hand, the idol was subsequently discharged from the military on June 10, 2025. Following the same, he has not put forth any new solo music. However, it was recently reported through Dispatch that all the BTS members are scheduled to unite in Los Angeles for a two-month stay in the United States.

This trip is expected to be scheduled for the creation and other preparations of BTS' next group comeback. Through a recent Weverse livestream, the BTS members revealed that fans can look forward to the group's next album in April 2026.

Therefore, people have been excitedly looking forward to the release of the same.

