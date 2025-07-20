"He really said government propaganda" - Fans hilariously react as BTS' RM goes viral for "birth encouragement policy" comment at Kim Venchy's wedding

On July 19, 2025, BTS leader Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, tickled funny bones as he took on the role of Master of Ceremonies at celebrity stylist Kim Venchy’s wedding in Seoul. The ceremony marked a rare public reunion of the group’s rap line, Namjoon, SUGA, and j-hope, after their military discharge. All three members were suited up for the occasion. RM wore a deep navy ensemble as he stole the spotlight with his unexpected humor.In one now-viral moment, the leader made a witty remark while introducing the bride and groom’s daughter as the flower girl. The comment drew laughter from attendees and instantly became the talk of the internet. RM joked that her adorableness made her a perfect example of a “birth encouragement policy.”For those unaware, he seemed to be referring to South Korea's ongoing struggle with low fertility rates. The BBC has reported that South Korea currently has the lowest fertility rates in the world and is in desperate demographic trouble. In response, the government has enacted policies aimed at encouraging childbirth and supporting families. An X user, @KNJsSource, translated the rapper's comment. &quot;So cute, so cute! Miss 00 is entering, showing off so much cuteness it makes you think she might be the real reason behind birth encouragement policies,&quot; he said During the event, j-hope and SUGA were seen smiling and filming the couple and blending in with the guests. RM, known for his poised speeches, added charm to the evening with his relaxed tone.His delivery was light-hearted and fans were amused that he casually dropped a line that echoed national discourse on demographic issues. An X user wrote:&quot;He really said government propaganda.&quot;As clips from the wedding spread across social media, fans could not help but react to the Indigo artist's unexpected line. Many found it hilarious that he referenced government policies at a wedding. Others were impressed by his sharp wit.&quot;We love a man who makes political jokes,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;He's so witty and on the nose with his humour he really is the perfect MC,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;My man got birth rate jokes GOD I LOVE HIM,&quot; another one said.&quot;The President is talking about current events. He is the current event,&quot; a user added.Many joked that he was born to be a dad, thanks to how he admired the toddler. Others praised his hosting skills as they called him effortlessly funny.&quot;HE IS SUCH A GIRL DAD ALREADY,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Yapping so much, he's the funniest man on earth,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;IMCRYINSGSK WHY WOULD HE SAY THATTT,&quot; another one said.More about the wedding, BTS' LA schedule, and RM’s current activitiesThe wedding of stylist Kim Young-jin, popularly known as Kim Venchy, was attended by several big names including BTS’ RM, SUGA, and j-hope. The groom is known for styling the group through numerous eras. His close bond with the members made their appearance at the ceremony extra special. NCT's Doyoung also performed Serenade for the newlyweds.Namjoon has been actively participating in public events following his military discharge in June 2025. Currently based in Los Angeles with other BTS members, he is working on their highly anticipated group comeback. It is scheduled for spring 2026. He was also spotted attending BLACKPINK’s concert along with SUGA.Additionally, the rapper recently shared glimpses of his visit to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.Kim Nam-joon was enlisted in the military in December 2023. He was discharged after 18 months of service in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) on June 10, 2025.