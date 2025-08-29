"More content than Bighit ever could"- Fans react to Dodgers' multiple behind-the-scenes release from BTS' Taehyung's ceremonial first pitch

On August 29, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung's (V) fans flooded social media with praise for the Los Angeles Dodgers after the team dropped yet another behind-the-scenes video of his ceremonial first pitch. The “V Mic’d Up” clip showed the BTS star meeting players before stepping onto the mound.

The nearly two-minute clip on the Dodgers' YouTube channel showed V meeting Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Tommy Edman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Fans were delighted to hear his candid conversations. Furthermore, he admitted that he had never formally learned baseball and also shared that he was flying back to Korea the following day.

This was just one of many posts the Dodgers made around the August 25 game. Starting with teasers a week earlier, the franchise rolled out photos, short videos, BTS’ DNA-themed edits, and even a clip of Taehyung FaceTiming rookie Kim Hye-seong, who was unable to attend the event.

The steady stream of updates made fans feel as though the team had created their own "Bangtan Bomb" series, something they appear to feel BigHit Music has often failed to do for the Sweet Night singer.

An X user, @mylovebwi, wrote:

"The way the Dodgers gave us more content than Bighit ever could—like they really went ahead and filmed their own Bangtan Bomb. I love them for this."

The response online was emphatic, with fans joking that the Dodgers had "treated him better" in a short time than his own company had in the past. Others noted that the MLB franchise showcased Taehyung’s interactions with subtitles, while BigHit remained slow and minimal with coverage.

Many also pointed out that the Dodgers continued posting new clips days after the event, extending the moment far longer than fans had expected. According to ARMY, it highlighted V's global popularity, which was being actively amplified by the MLB team.

More about BTS’ Taehyung’s Dodgers’ first pitch and the ceremony highlights

Taehyung's ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium was one of the biggest summer pop culture highlights. Taehyung walked onto the field wearing a Dodgers jersey with #7 and “V” on it, along with jeans and a blue cap.

His strike pitch to Yoshinobu Yamamoto was praised for its smooth execution. It was praised as he delivered it left-handed. Fans also noted the symbolic "7" on his jersey, which matched the Dodgers’ 7-0 victory that night, calling him a lucky charm.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The day was packed with memorable interactions. Taehyung greeted Ohtani, exchanged words with Clayton Kershaw, and chatted with Tommy Edman about his Korean roots. He also shared his memory of meeting Kershaw a decade ago.

His respectful bows to the press in both Korean and Japanese, along with his classic call of "It’s time for Dodger baseball!" added to the night’s charm. He even gave his ceremonial ball and cap to a fan in the stands and joined children on the field, showcasing his approachable personality.

The Dodgers’ steady rollout of photos and edits kept the event trending worldwide for days. The content highlighted not only his pitch but also the anticipation leading up to it and the camaraderie he shared with MLB players.

Taehyung has since returned to South Korea after wrapping up this U.S. appearance. The rest of BTS also returned home soon after, as the group continues preparing for their 2026 comeback.

