Want to go on a run with BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook on Han River? These ground rules have fans talking

On August 29, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook went live on Weverse. He was soon joined by Taehyung, turning the casual session into what fans deemed as one of their funniest appearances in recent weeks. The duo is back in South Korea after spending two months in Los Angeles as part of their comeback preparations with other members.While chatting, the two revealed their plans to go running together by the Han River three times a week. But instead of a simple invite, they playfully laid out a set of “rules” for ARMYs who might see them there.The rules quickly became a viral talking point. They are as follows:No acting like you know themNo talking, only runningNo mouthing “I’m ARMY” or pointing at yourselfNo overtaking them, as it “hurts their pride”No shouting things like “BTS, that’s all you can do?”No taking unflattering pictures mid-runIf they walk, don’t assume they’re tired, it’s just “strategic pacing.”The mix of serious and silly instructions had fans cracking up online. They took to social media with mixed emotions. Some were amused by the chaotic but charming invitation. An X user, @myseventhreads, wrote,&quot;These guys are such a brat 😭😭 run along with the 7 sign Imao 🤣😭 can't overtake Bro like how can I even? Even if i try that mf JK gonna run like Usain bolt and make me run a race. I love my life i wanna enjoy it not gonna end up in bed being numb😭😭.&quot;Anna_OT7 @myseventhreadsLINK@mhereonlyforbts These guys are such a brat 😭😭 run along with the 7 sign lmao 🤣😭 can't overtake Bro like how can I even? Even if i try that mf JK gonna run like Usain bolt and make me run a race. I love my life i wanna enjoy it not gonna end up in bed being numb 😭😭Many joked that the run would look like a silent video game chase. Some said they were jealous of Korean ARMYs who might actually get the chance. Others also requested the fans to &quot;keep it cute&quot; if they got to partake in the same.HouseofSingularity⁷ @HouseOfSingularLINK@mhereonlyforbts So basically there going to have a bunch of women running behind them, running silently and not talking or taking pictures. 😂 If this actually happens, please dont disappoint us. KEEP IT CUTE!Tg_official @TgStyles2LINK@mhereonlyforbts So basically we’re all supposed to run beside them like silent NPCs in a video game. The hardest rule isn’t even no pictures, it’s pretending not to laugh if one of them trips.cyn⁷❤️‍🔥 @cyn_0613LINKI really want them to take that run! It would be hilarious!🤣😂ReikaChen880418 @ReikaChen880418LINKAn ARMY code to run with TaeKooK😉👉👉（No words, only gestures)☺️↕️ 😂😂🤣🤣One fan quipped that their bodyguards would probably panic at the idea. However, most agreed that only Taehyung and Jungkook could come up with such chaotic fun.nessa @jksweetbunnyLINKbro aside from them being silly funny and stupid for this... they're still the same chaotic duo after more than a decade yk just as they were when liddol teenagers my beloved &quot;we get scolded together&quot; &quot;dumb and dumber&quot; &quot;hyung helped me break out of my shell&quot; duo IMMA FREAKING SOBIsh_thV @Ish_B_VLINK@_rapperjk_ Omg 😂 I dunno whether to laugh or be jealous! I really want to be in SK. This running is a great initiative - I hope K-ARMYs do it safely abiding by the rules Their bodyguards are going to have a headache - they must be already panicking 😅Sally⁷🦋 @BlueSidechickLINKTaekook are like the clowns of BTS. They're so funny and unserious lmaoMore on BTS’ return, Jungkook’s birthday, and recent updatesThe playful announcement came shortly after BTS members returned to Korea following their long stay in LA to work on their 2026 comeback album. With all seven now discharged from military service, anticipation is building for the new release and a confirmed world tour.Alongside the fun moment, Jungkook also gave fans a glimpse of his home during the same live. Furthermore, he later opened up about having adult ADHD. It was a confession that drew waves of support.More snippets for the BTS' Jungkook's latest Weverse livestream (Images via Weverse)Their broadcast also touched on lighter moments between them. Jungkook joked about how Taehyung seemed more &quot;manly&quot; than before. Just a day later, however, he faced a troubling incident. It was reported that a woman in her 40s was arrested for trespassing at his Yongsan residence. This incident echoed previous security scares.Despite concerns, the mood among fans remains largely celebratory as Jungkook’s 28th birthday approaches on September 1. Tributes and global projects are already in full swing.