  Want to go on a run with BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook on Han River? These ground rules have fans talking

Want to go on a run with BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook on Han River? These ground rules have fans talking

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 31, 2025 17:41 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook on Han River (Images via Weverse)

On August 29, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook went live on Weverse. He was soon joined by Taehyung, turning the casual session into what fans deemed as one of their funniest appearances in recent weeks. The duo is back in South Korea after spending two months in Los Angeles as part of their comeback preparations with other members.

While chatting, the two revealed their plans to go running together by the Han River three times a week. But instead of a simple invite, they playfully laid out a set of “rules” for ARMYs who might see them there.

The rules quickly became a viral talking point. They are as follows:

  • No acting like you know them
  • No talking, only running
  • No mouthing “I’m ARMY” or pointing at yourself
  • No overtaking them, as it “hurts their pride”
  • No shouting things like “BTS, that’s all you can do?”
  • No taking unflattering pictures mid-run
  • If they walk, don’t assume they’re tired, it’s just “strategic pacing.”
The mix of serious and silly instructions had fans cracking up online. They took to social media with mixed emotions. Some were amused by the chaotic but charming invitation. An X user, @myseventhreads, wrote,

"These guys are such a brat 😭😭 run along with the 7 sign Imao 🤣😭 can't overtake Bro like how can I even? Even if i try that mf JK gonna run like Usain bolt and make me run a race. I love my life i wanna enjoy it not gonna end up in bed being numb😭😭."
Many joked that the run would look like a silent video game chase. Some said they were jealous of Korean ARMYs who might actually get the chance. Others also requested the fans to "keep it cute" if they got to partake in the same.

One fan quipped that their bodyguards would probably panic at the idea. However, most agreed that only Taehyung and Jungkook could come up with such chaotic fun.

More on BTS’ return, Jungkook’s birthday, and recent updates

The playful announcement came shortly after BTS members returned to Korea following their long stay in LA to work on their 2026 comeback album. With all seven now discharged from military service, anticipation is building for the new release and a confirmed world tour.

Alongside the fun moment, Jungkook also gave fans a glimpse of his home during the same live. Furthermore, he later opened up about having adult ADHD. It was a confession that drew waves of support.

More snippets for the BTS&#039; Jungkook&#039;s latest Weverse livestream (Images via Weverse)
More snippets for the BTS' Jungkook's latest Weverse livestream (Images via Weverse)

Their broadcast also touched on lighter moments between them. Jungkook joked about how Taehyung seemed more "manly" than before.

Just a day later, however, he faced a troubling incident. It was reported that a woman in her 40s was arrested for trespassing at his Yongsan residence. This incident echoed previous security scares.

Despite concerns, the mood among fans remains largely celebratory as Jungkook’s 28th birthday approaches on September 1. Tributes and global projects are already in full swing.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
