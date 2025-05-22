"Stop falling for tweets"‐ Debate erupts as KATSEYE’s Gnarly challenge sparks backlash over alleged mockery of TXT's Yeonjun and ENHYPEN’s Jay

On May 22, 2025, social media erupted into debate after a viral post accused KATSEYE of mocking TXT’s Yeonjun and ENHYPEN’s Jay through their latest Gnarly dance challenge. The controversy began when a now widely shared tweet by user @katsacervo on X compared KATSEYE’s hyperactive performance to their earlier collaborations with the two male idols. It seemingly framed the girl group’s newer version as a parody.

The tweet quickly gained traction, racking millions of views and polarizing fan communities. While some accused the group of disrespecting their HYBE seniors, others argued that the video had been deliberately edited to spark outrage.

Supporters of KATSEYE noted that the metal-style remix of Gnarly naturally called for exaggerated expressions and movement. They stated that it had nothing to do with mocking anyone.

Several fans defended KATSEYE’s character. They stated that the members consistently showed love and respect for Yeonjun and Jay, and past posts, concert visits, and fan interactions revealed their admiration. An X user, @soobshue, wrote,

"moas cannot seriously think katseye would make fun of yeonjun when they adore him, have txt merch, gone to their concerts moabong in hand and have a collab song with him?? pls stop falling for tweets used to start fan wars and set up the girls omfg."

Others called out the user who uploaded the comparison. They warned that such narratives could damage a rookie group’s reputation. They emphasized that the girl group has never shown disrespect or hostility toward other groups.

"you’re f*ck*ng trying to set them up… katseye loves and respects both enhypen and txt this isn’t “mocking”? you’re making a big situation out of jokes ????," a fan commented.

"i refuse for u f*cka*s gg stans to use the kats as ur new mean girl persona. switching the audio and making them look like they were making fun of the original dance when really they were just dancing to the metal version is nasty work," another user added.

"i feel bad for these girls constantly getting set up by their own fandom when they’re literally the biggest engenes," a fan mentioned.

"this acc is purposefully trying to incite a fanwar (for wtv reason) and refuses to delete, but THIS is the og audio that was used in their tiktok! which is why they danced this way, it was never meant to shade any other bg for doing the challenge," a netizen wrote.

Many also encouraged the girl group's fandom to stay cautious and avoid feeding into divisive online behavior. Some also sided with the X account and called out the girl group for not being cautious.

"These fandom getting brave of mocking idols who's doing a promo for free, u don't even have a stable fandom yet," a user mentioned.

"Crazy thing is - this account ain't even lying cuz the sound the girls used DIRECTLY shaded the male idols dancing w/them, & they KNOW that. 1 year into their career, @katseyeworld really felt comfortable mocking these idols right after dancing w/them," an X user remarked.

"adding my 2 extra cents, but this ain’t the first time katseye’s marketing team has done this. like they constantly drive up controversy i.e. changing the choreo for the male idols to get ppl to f*ck with the music. like why do everything but place attention strictly on the music," another person added.

More about KATSEYE, their unique rise, and the path leading up to “Gnarly”

KATSEYE debuted in June 2024 through The Debut: Dream Academy. It was a global reality show by HYBE and Geffen Records. The six-member multinational group features Manon (Switzerland), Sophia (Philippines), Daniela, Lara, Megan (USA), and Yoonchae (South Korea). They are based in Los Angeles and marketed as a "global girl group" blending Western pop aesthetics with K-pop standards.

Their debut track, Debut, was followed by the hit single Touch and the mini-album SIS (Soft Is Strong). These releases propelled them to the top of Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and opened doors to major performances. This included their recent standout moment at Wango Tango 2025.

Their latest single, Gnarly, was released on April 30, 2025. It marked a sonic shift for the group. With experimental hyper-pop and metal-infused energy, the song showcases their ambition to carve out a bold identity. The single was produced by a team of notable names, including Bang Si-hyuk and Madison Love.

As part of their promotions, the group launched a series of dance challenges, including collaborations with TXT’s Yeonjun and ENHYPEN’s Jay. These interactions initially boosted excitement and showed the group’s integration within the wider HYBE family.

The group now prepares to release their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, in June 2025.

