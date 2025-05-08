"This just throws the synchronization off so bad" — Fans divided as TXT's Yeonjun joins Katseye for Gnarly challenge

On May 7, 2024, TXT's Yeonjun joined the global girl group Katseye for the Gnarly Challenge, leaving the internet divided. The K-pop idol seemingly did not follow the entire choreography while grooving to the beats of the song with the six members. Some fans criticized the moves of the idol while others supported him, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

For those unversed, Gnarly was released on April 30, 2025, through Hybe UMG and Geffen Records. It was released as the lead single for the band's upcoming extended play, Beautiful Chaos. The hyperpop track was penned by Alice Longyu Gao, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, and Madison Love, among others.

Subsequently, the internet users who were not supportive of TXT's Yeonjun's dance challenge with Katesye took to social media to share their thoughts.

"i usually don't care about male idols making gg dances "masculine" bc i mean hey, if that's the style they're comfortable dancing in then do your thing. but they usually do those alone. THIS just throws the synchronization off so bad and it's pissing me off 😭," one fan shared on X.

Several fans who did not like Yeonjun's dance moves criticized it in a similar fashion.

"this just Pissed me off," a fan reacted.

"Gross. No one can do this dance successfully besides Katseye," another fan shared.

"i hate when they try to make dances masculine," commented another fan.

However, several members of the fandom stated that TXT's Yeonjun did not make Katseye's Gnarly choreography complicated and masculine, defending him.

"no bullying scandals, no racist digital footprints, loved by his schoolmates, respects women, comes from a lovely family, open minded, gentleman, talented, and this boy is still one of the most hated idols in the kpop industry," a fan defended.

"Gnarly isn't soft girly choreo, also energy=\=masculine and he clearly didn't masculinize this choreography why can't he show his attitude? You guys think he's the one trying to make gg dances look masculine? Sorry, he's not," defended another fan.

"You guys just don't know what real masculine dance is like😅If you watch this video carefully he He clearly didn't masculine the choreography, he has his own style and we can still see that his hips don't lie and the way he moves his body," a fan commented.

More about TXT's Yeonjun

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun was introduced as the first member of the BigHit Entertainment group on January 10, 2019. He made his official debut with the band on March 4, 2019, with the mini-album The Dream Chapter: Star.

It featured five tracks, including Blue Orangeade, CROWN, Our Summer, Cat & Dog, and Nap of a star. The K-pop idol made his solo debut with the mixtape Yeonjun's Mixtape: Ggum on September 19, 2024. Ggum charted on several international music charts like iTunes, Spotify, and Oricon.

In recent news, TXT released the digital single Love Language on May 2, 2025.

