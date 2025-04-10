BTS Suga's concert documentary D-Day The Movie has ranked third on the Korean Film Overseas Export Box Office Rankings as per the 2024 White Paper released by KOFICE in collaboration with the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange on April 9, 2025. The first two spots are taken by Kim Go-eun horror film Exhuma and BTS member Jungkook's documentary film I am Still.

The documentary has recorded approximately $6.09 million (USD) in overseas sales. Fans of the rapper were delighted to hear the news and took to X to express their joy. From recounting their experience to congratulating Suga, the fans had a range of reactions. Here's what one user wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS OUR YOONGI DDAY ALBUM DDAY TOUR DDAY MOVIE ARE A MASTERPIECE CONGRATULATIONS SUGA CONGRATULATIONS AGUST D"

Some said they watched BTS member Suga's movie multiple times and demanded a re-release in theatres.

"out of those there's me who watched in total of 14 times," a user wrote.

"Watched this nearly a year ago my first ever official thing done in fandom," a fan wrote.

"Release on a streaming service, I beg," another fan replied.

Meanwhile, some fans wanted to watch it again on the big screen. Netizens also praised the group for their achievements amid their military service.

"let’s run it back. Put it out in theaters so I can watch it 6x on big screen again," a fan wrote.

"BTS be making big money while serving their country like who else it doing it like them—that country is so lucky to have them," another fan wrote.

"Congrats Jungkookie, Yoongi, and Namjoonie!" a user wrote.

All you need to know about Suga's album D-Day and its supporting concert SUGA | AGUST D TOUR 'D-DAY'

Suga released D-Day, his first studio album under the moniker Agust D, on April 21, 2023. Following the album's release, he went on a solo concert tour across Asia and North America in the same year. The tour saw cameos by BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, along with Halsey, Max, and Psy.

Subsequently, the rapper released Road to D-Day, a documentary series on Disney+, which covered the behind-the-scenes of the Daechwita rapper's process for the album and the subsequent concert. Later, he also released a concert film, D-Day: The Movie, in theatres in April 2024.

Which regions contributed to the success of BTS Suga's D-Day The Movie and other films on the list?

As per the 2024 White Paper, Asia still ranked first despite the share being 64.6%. It is down by seven percent from 71.6% in 2023. The North American was only seven percent in 2023 but rose to 14.3% in 2024, taking second place. Europe ranked third, slightly lower than North America. Central and South America, which had fallen sharply to 0.8% in 2023, recovered to 2.5%.

By country, Japan ranked first with 16.1%, and Taiwan dropped to second. A notable country is Vietnam, which ranked fourth. After the pandemic, Vietnam, which entered the top 10 in 2022, has grown rapidly and established itself as an important film market for Korea. In addition, the importance of Asian countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and India is increasing.

However, it is important to note that some films from the list were still being played in international theaters even after 2025 had rolled. The data and figures are drawn from an approximation of sales and numbers. The lifetime earnings of each film, globally and domestically, can differ upon further inspection.

