"A real angel": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung wears a Save One bracelet deriving from a campaign dedicated to protect children in disaster areas

On Saturday, May 3, South Korean bodybuilder Song Hang-jin released a picture of himself with BTS' Taehyung. While the image intended to showcase the muscle growth and progress the idol has made in his physical fitness, many fans and netizens couldn't help but notice the bracelet that Taehyung was wearing.

People soon figured out that it was a Save One bracelet which communicates a commitment to protecting children in disaster areas around the world, including. Therefore, everyone who directly participates in the Save One campaign would receive a bracelet. Following this, many praised the idol for his contribution to the campaign and commended him for the same.

Here are a few fan reactions to BTS' Taehyung wearing the Save One bracelet:

" A real angel"

"i hope this encourages people to donate and support the people that need it so so badly. every little thing counts truly, hopefully he can speak out loud in the future and make even more impact" said a fan on X

"the saying "the face is pretty but the heart is even prettier" is literally for him, he's the most kindest soul alive the way he always use his influence for good and good only he truly is the most precious angel" added another fan

"thank God I stan the right man" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens praised the idol for his contributions to the Save One campaign.

"he's actually the best human being idk how to say it but thank god Kim taehyung exists" stated a fan

"He is such an angel I'm crying" added an X user

"beautiful heart beautiful face he's everything" said a netizen

"everyday he adds more reason why ult stanning him is the best decision i have ever made on stan twt" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his recent solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. The idol stands as a vocalist and dancer of the group. In many BTS albums, Taehyung has released several solo tracks.

Some of these include Singularity, Inner Child, and more. Additionally, to independently kickstart his solo career, the idol also rolled out a few tracks on SoundCloud, such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower feat. Peakboy, and more. He also put forth a few OST for K-drama series like Sweet Night for Itaewon Class, Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, etc.

However, it wasn't until September 2023 that the idol made his official solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer. In March 2024, he released another single called FRI(END)S. Around July of the same year, the idol also rolled out his photobook called Type 1, which captures Taehyung in the moments of his relaxation.

In December 2024, the idol came back with two winter releases. The first was a collaborative single with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead. The other, White Christmas, was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor Bing Crosby.

The idol is currently serving mandatory military service and will be discharged in June 2025.

