“A REAL GENTLEMAN” - BTS’ Taehyung’s earns global praise for fixing Uma Thurman’s hair and respectful interactions at CELINE’s Paris show

BTS’ Taehyung appeared at CELINE’s Été 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2025, drawing attention for his manners. He stepped out in a brown knee-length coat from Michael Rider's debut collection with matching pants. A standout moment came when Uma Thurman’s hair slipped out of place, and the K-pop idol adjusted it carefully.The Winter Bear singer also posed with Narin from the rookie girl group MEOVV and greeted TWS members. He stayed engaged with the crowd, signing autographs, posing for photos, and waving to fans. Taehyung also met Sidney Toledano, the former chief of Christian Dior and LVMH Fashion Group, now an advisor to LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault.The two exchanged polite greetings, with Taehyung replying in French, “Merci. I’m doing good, great!” Throughout the event, V took photos with CELINE staff and acknowledged reporters with calm courtesy as well.&quot;A REAL GENTLEMAN,&quot; an X user commented.Beca Jesus🇧🇷💜 ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @NeireJDLINKA REAL GENTLEMAN😭🛐V AT CELINE FASHION SHOWTAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG#VxCelineEte26 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE @celineofficialClips and images circulated quickly online, with many hailing him as a &quot;gentleman.&quot;amberᵗʰᵛ ⓥ @amberscenerythvLINKTaehyung outdoes everyone effortlessly - classy, elegant, expensive. a true gentleman and social butterfly who treats everyone, from celebrities and ceos to fans and staff, with respect and kindness.that’s everything to me.that’s why he’s the best and that’s why he’s so loved.Ruth Ricafort Matilla @ruthrmatillaLINK... truly charming and such a gentleman in all manner, that's KIM TAEHYUNG!!!🌱AgustD⁷ || trusfrated🔍⍤⃝🥢 @wavesofinsomniaLINKTaehyung my heart just skipped a beat he is really the epitome of &quot;In a world of boys he's a gentleman &quot; 😭Meanwhile, others couldn’t stop gushing over his looks, calling him a &quot;prince,&quot; with the phrase &quot;Prince Taehyung&quot; trending online.Yuri'⁷ @JimenezYuritziLINKHe's a real gentleman, God, and looking like a prince helps her, i collapse, he's PERFECT 😍cassie @callmeyeontanLINKPrince-coded, wrapped in warmth and calm — Taehyung feels like a dream walking through the winter streets of Paris.K_verse⁷✨🔍⍤⃝ 🔎 || @Beulah_Beu1LINKKim Taehyung looking gorgeous 🥹❤️He's a prince straight out of a fairy tale 🤍BTS’ Taehyung’s appearances as CELINE Global AmbassadorBTS' Taehyung at Celine events (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS’ Kim Taehyung officially became CELINE’s global ambassador on March 15, 2023. The French fashion house, led by Hedi Slimane at the time, introduced him as “CELINE Boy.” He debuted in the role at a CELINE pop-up in Seoul on March 30, 2023. Dressed all in black with a long coat and denim pants, Taehyung drew instant attention.On May 22, 2023, he attended CELINE’s exclusive dinner during the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, hosted by Slimane. Sharing the space with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum, he sported a black collarless jacket with a sparkly faux-bow. The ensemble was matched with black trousers and heeled boots.V returned to the runway on July 6 at CELINE’s Spring 2026 show during Paris Haute Couture Week. He wore a cropped grey jacket with red and black geometric embroidery across the chest and shoulders. The outfit was paired with matching grey pants.BTS’ V flew to Paris on October 4 for Fashion Week. At Incheon Airport, he wore a white checked cotton shirt with light-wash wide-leg jeans. The BTS idol completed the look with a slim black satin tie and CELINE boots. He carried a brown CELINE duffel with a plush keychain. After landing, he switched to an all-black look for the label's dinner, layering a long wool coat over a black turtleneck tee.