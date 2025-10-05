"A REAL LIFE PRINCE" - Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung makes a stunning Paris Fashion Week debut at Celine Été Summer 2026 show

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 05, 2025 10:57 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung at Celine Été Summer 2026 show (Image via Instagram/@hairbymujin, @celine)

BTS’ Taehyung arrived at CELINE’s Été 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2025. The K-pop idol stepped out in a brown knee-length coat paired with trousers in the same color. Inside, he wore a plain white shirt styled with a leopard-print tie. Black leather boots completed his outfit.

This marks V's second time attending a CELINE show since completing his military duty. Earlier in July, he showed up for CELINE’s Printemps 2026 presentation in Paris alongside Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy.

That time, he went for a grey short blazer embroidered with red, beige, and black geometric designs. It was styled with matching pants and layered gold chains. The overall look was finished with matte black shoes. Soon after his arrival, snaps and clips spread across social media, with one X user comparing his visuals to a "prince."

"A REAL LIFE PRINCE TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG," an X user commented.
The hashtag "Prince Taehyung" is also trending online.

Fans also took notice of how he signed autographs and posed for the cameras. In a few clips, the Winter Bear singer is also seen sniffling, leading many to speculate that he might have a cold. Still, fans say V is exuding "elegance" and serving strong "old money" vibes.

BTS’ Taehyung spotted at Incheon Airport in style ahead of CELINE’s Été 2026 Summer show

BTS’ V flew from Incheon to Paris on October 4, 2025, to attend Fashion Week. At the airport, he wore a white checked cotton twill shirt with light-wash, wide-leg Max denim jeans. A slim black satin tie and CELINE calfskin Western Zipped Boots finished the look.

He carried a brown CELINE lambskin duffel, the Medium Smiling New Luggage, with a Hirono Living Wild “Fight for Joy” plush keychain hanging from it. After landing, V changed into all-black for a CELINE dinner. There, the 29-year-old layered a long wool coat over a black turtleneck tee.

Notably, EXO’s Kai and BLACKPINK’s Jennie also left the same day. Jennie will be attending CHANEL’s Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear show on October 6. Meanwhile, Kai made an appearance at Lacoste’s Spring/Summer 2026 show earlier today.

Taehyung’s latest outing highlights a growing trend among BTS members attending global fashion shows after their military service. Recently, Jin attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week, Jimin graced Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 in Paris, and RM was spotted at Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2026 in Milan. Meanwhile, Jungkook made an appearance at Calvin Klein’s show during New York Fashion Week.

