“Leave them alone”- Fans slam viral AI edits and theories linking BTS’ Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, & EXO’s Kai amid Paris Fashion Week departure

On October 4, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and EXO’s Kai drew massive attention at Incheon International Airport as they departed for Paris Fashion Week. All three appeared around the same time, sparking theories. exposingstunt @debunklies2025LINKJennie &amp; Kai used Asiana Airlines (orange). It’s can be just a coincidence that they booked the same airline. V used Korean Air (green).2 different flights, not all three the same.#Taehyung #Jennie #KaiCameras caught them moving individually through security and heading to their gates. Each idol will be representing their respective label. Fans immediately noticed the coincidence, as all three have been linked to dating rumors. Taehyung and Jennie have long been the subject of dating speculation, and Jennie’s 2019 relationship with Kai is well known. Many joked that the flight attendants were about to witness the &quot;tea of the century,&quot; while others compared the scene to the Korean version of The Summer I Turned Pretty Korean version. AI-generated images also began circulating online. Soon, fans spoke up in defense, saying they should be left alone.&quot;Please don't put idols in this position, even AI, it's really disturbing. Leave them alone,&quot; an X user commented. daily jongin @FILESJONGINLINKPlease don't put idols in this position, even AI, it's really disturbing. Leave them aloneMany are urging netizens to stop creating AI images of the &quot;ship,&quot; calling them &quot;weird&quot; and &quot;embarrassing.&quot;Alissa @Alissa79238497LINKY’all shippers are so embarrassing and just weirdTaehyung's hoe⁷ ᵕ̈ @tetevumiLINKStop using ai for ur delulu shipsHJ @rosesarerubies_LINKStop generating photos of celebs or anyone w ai. Y’all r fvckn weirdOthers continue criticizing the AI images online.𝓜𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓮.𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓱 ⅞ @khjgguk1LINKStop using AI for thi sh*t 💀Jinhit @Jinhit130713LINKGirl stop using ai to fulfill your delusional dreams this is so sick what’s wrong with yousa @lexxarurLINKthis is illegal 😭Jennie, V, and Kai shine in airport looks ahead of Paris Fashion WeekBLACKPINK’s Jennie arrived at Incheon Airport ahead of CHANEL’s Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear show in Paris on October 6. She wore a long navy coat layered over a beige top and pinstriped trousers, accessorized with a small Chanel bag. The songstress has had a packed fashion calendar this year. In January, she joined Jean Paul Gaultier’s show during Paris Haute Couture Week in a nude-toned dress. In May, Jennie attended the Met Gala in a custom Chanel tuxedo-inspired gown. BTS’ V is scheduled for CELINE’s Summer/Été 2026 show on October 5. At the airport, he wore a checkered shirt with a loosely tied black necktie and loose jeans. This will be his second appearance for CELINE after the Printemps 2026 show alongside Park Bo-gum and Suzy Bae.EXO’s Kai is also set to attend the Lacoste Spring-Summer 2026 show on October 5, making his debut at Paris Fashion Week. At the airport, he wore a camel sweater over a white shirt with light blue jeans. Kai has been Lacoste’s Asia-Pacific ambassador since 2023. Paris Fashion Week, showcasing the Spring/Summer 2026 collections, began on September 29 and will run until October 7. The affair has attracted numerous K-pop idols and international stars.