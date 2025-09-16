“They not even in the same room”- Fans outraged as BTS’ Taehyung & BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Tyler, The Creator concert attendance reignites dating rumors

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are back in headlines after both were seen at Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia Tour concert in Seoul. V arrived with j-hope and RM, while Jennie attended separately. The BTS members later went backstage to meet Tyler and posed for photos.Shortly after, Jennie also shared her own pictures with the American artist. Both she and V were seen with the same merchandise gift from the rapper, sparking speculation about the timing. Some fans pointed out that the two being in the same place with matching items could hint at a connection.Others disagreed, saying many artists were at the show, and the merch was given to several people. Supporters also highlighted that RM wore the same T-shirt, showing it was not exclusive.&quot;They not even in the same room nor same section what u trying to prove b*tch?&quot; one X user commented.Btpo(ꪜ)🌈☃️🌟 @leejaybabybeLINKThey not even in the same room nor same section what u trying to prove b*tch?Many pointed out that attending the same concert doesn’t mean idols are dating.BORAHAERIPTIDE @Klovesbts47LINKWow if i went that means im dating too just because they went a concert doesn't mean they are datingJad3♡ @Jad30609LINKThey were sitting in very far places, they took the photo in different places. Jn is probably a close friend, BTS are just fan. Everyone received the shirt, T was with his friends. And all this is supposed to be proof of a rship? Let's add this ridiculous crumb to the 2025 list.Wi_77V @Wi_77VLINKA lot of artist were there and they didn't interact once and neither did they arrive or leave togetherOthers argued that whether they’re dating or not is entirely their personal matter. Netizens said it's 2025 and that the artists should be able to attend concerts without being “shipped” or speculated about.Lil' Fantasy 🏰🍓 @kleverm1ndLINKEven if they're dating or not, if they're friends or not, who are we to judge? They're adults who can decide for themselves; their fans should just support them, periodduds @studiestryLINKfor the love of god, enough of this! how about we leave them alone and STOP fomenting things just for the two biggest kpop fandoms to fight (again) ENOUGH!sana⁷ | 134340 enthusiast @popozeem_LINKSo people can't go to concerts without being shipped? This is 2025 not 2017 for God's sake.BTS' Taehyung &amp; BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumors first emerged in 2021BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie (Images via Instagram/@thv, @jennierubyjane)BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are back in headlines as dating rumors flare. The speculation first started in late 2021, when V &quot;accidentally&quot; followed Jennie on Instagram before quickly unfollowing her. He later clarified on Weverse that it was accidental, saying she had appeared in his suggested accounts.By mid-2022, the talk grew when photos allegedly showed them together on Jeju Island. After a quiet stretch, new speculation around Jennie and V resurfaced as fresh snaps emerged. The shots appeared to be taken inside the Winter Bear singer's residence, with one showing Jennie capturing the moment while his stylist prepared him. On September 16, more personal photos leaked - including one where V gently kissed Jennie’s forehead.In May 2023, V and Jennie were spotted in Paris. A video showed them walking near the Seine with their teams. Jennie was there promoting The Idol, while V attended fashion events as Céline’s ambassador. The overlapping schedules drew attention, though neither artist spoke publicly.By the end of 2023, Taehyung enlisted for military service, with reports suggesting they had separated beforehand. After his discharge in June 2025, fans speculated the Solo hitmaker may have visited him in Los Angeles based on social media posts.Currently, Taehyung and the Bangtan Boys are getting ready for their spring 2026 comeback. Meanwhile, Jennie is touring with her group for the DEADLINE world tour.