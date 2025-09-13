BLACKPINK's Jennie x Stanley: Where to buy, prices, & all you need to know

Stanley 1913, an American drinkware brand, has officially launched a new collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. It is the brand’s first partnership with a Korean artist and within the K-pop scene. Announced on September 12, 2025, through Stanley’s social platforms and a press release, the limited-edition line is titled the Stanley 1913 x Jennie collection in Midnight Ruby.

The drop not only introduces the idol’s influence into the brand’s most popular hydration products but also debuts Stanley’s new Luxe range. According to the company's press release, the collection is inspired by the rapper’s solo career chapter. It blends the idol's personal style with the brand’s premium-quality craftsmanship.

Stanley’s Luxe collection elevates its hydration line with premium-quality details. It follows the brand’s collaborations with artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, and Tyla. For the Kpop artist, this is one among many successful brand projects, following her partnerships with GENTLE MONSTER, Beats by Dre, HARIBO, and Nudake.

Stanley 1913 x Jennie Luxe Collection: Release date, prices, and global launch details

Stanley 1913 x Jennie Luxe Collection (Image via Instagram/@stanley_brand)

The collection centers on the launch of Stanley’s new Luxe range. The Midnight Ruby design is inspired by bold tones of red, black, and silver, symbolizing Jennie’s new solo artist era. The design, as per the press release, incorporates floral motifs to represent growth and persistence.

At its heart are two hydration products, the 30 oz Quencher® Luxe Tumbler and the 12 oz All Day Slim Luxe Bottle. A unique feature of the Quencher® Luxe Tumbler is its motif charm set, designed to reflect the rapper’s personality. The charms include NINIBARA, an exclusive capybara character created by the artist, a bear, and a 'Jennie' name plate.

The limited-edition 30-oz Quencher® Luxe Tumbler is priced at $75. It is an upgraded version of the brand’s popular Quencher®, featuring double-wall vacuum insulation, a translucent Tritan handle, and a silicone base. It is designed with an etched logo and a collectable charm set.

The All Day Slim Luxe Bottle is launched in a 12-oz size for $45. It features a lightweight, compact, and minimalist silhouette with a twist-off lid. The bottle is detailed with silver floral accents, a heart-shaped graphic, the idol’s etched logo, and her signature.

Stanley 1913 x Jennie Luxe Collection (Image via Instagram/@stanley_brand)

The official availability for the collection begins on September 18, 2025, through the brand’s website. Fans in the United States can also purchase the items through Stanley’s TikTok Shop, which will hold a pre-sale on September 17.

Beyond TikTok, shoppers can access the collection at the following outlets:

North America

Stanley official website (stanley1913.com): Online launch on September 18 at 9 am PST

Los Angeles Pop-Up, OBB Studios, 1050 N. Orange Dr.: In-store event on September 13 from 12 pm to 6 pm PST

Asia-Pacific (Korea)

Naver Stanley Brand Store (brand.naver.com/stanley_korea): Online release on September 19 at 12 am KST

Coupang (coupang.com): Online sales from September 19 to 28, daily from 11 am to 9 pm KST

Brand Pop-Up : In-store experience available September 19 to 28, 11 am to 9 pm KST

Asia-Pacific (China)

TMALL Flagship Store: Online release on September 19 at 10 am CST

JD Flagship Store: Online release on September 19 at 10 am CST

Douyin Flagship Stores (3 locations): Online sales beginning September 26 at 10 am CST

Dewu Pop-Up: PR day on September 17, official opening from September 18 to October 8

Lane Crawford Hong Kong: In-store showcase September 19 to October 2 starting at 10 am CST

Asia-Pacific (Australia)

David Jones: In-store launch September 19 to October 5, open daily from 9 am to 5 pm AEST

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Stanley Europe site (eu.stanley1913.com): Online release on September 18 at 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST

Latin America (Brazil)

Stanley Brazil site (stanley1913.com.br): Online and in-store launch on September 18 at 1 pm BRT

Stanley 1913 x Jennie Luxe Collection (Image via Instagram/@stanley_brand)

Ahead of the global release, a Stanley will also host consumer activations in cities including Seoul, Shanghai, Jakarta, Bangkok, Taipei, and Los Angeles. These will provide fans with a backstage experience into the idol’s world. Additional in-store showcases are planned in Sydney, Melbourne, and Hong Kong to highlight the Luxe collection.

In the press release, Jennie described the collaboration as one where her personal style and energy are expressed through every design detail, saying:

“I love how the products turned out, and I think fans will notice the 'JENNIE’ touches that represent me, I hope they feel the personality and energy we poured into every detail."

Meanwhile, Jennie is set to reunite with BLACKPINK for the upcoming Asian leg of their Deadline world tour. After a brief break, the tour picks back up in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18 and 19, 2025, before moving on to Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bocaue, with the finale scheduled in Singapore.

