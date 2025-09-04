“Jennie's status is completely different now”- Fans defend the BLACKPINK idol as recent brand ambassador replacements spark debate

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently ended her long-standing partnership with Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster. This marked the conclusion of a collaboration that began in 2020 and resulted in three highly successful collections. From Jentle Home to the more recent Jentle Salon, her work with the label was widely praised. It also helped boost Gentle Monster’s global recognition through unique concepts and immersive pop-up experiences. With the end of this collaboration, the brand has now introduced aespa’s Karina as its new muse. This comes amid reports that several brands have also replaced the BLACKPINK member as their model. Reports also suggest that Karina may soon become the face of Chanel Beauty, a brand with which the BLACKPINK rapper has long been associated. Meanwhile, Felix of Stray Kids has taken over as the model for both Tamburins and Hera, replacing Jennie in those campaigns as well. This reshuffling has sparked speculation and ongoing debate online. A post on Pann, a Korean online forum, about the idol’s brand ambassador roles has gone viral, gaining over 78,000 views. Some netizens interpret the updates as her being “dropped” by these brands, while others argue that her influence remains unmatched. Supportive fans point out that the rapper’s position in the fashion world has shifted, with one comment stating,One fan commented on Pann (Image via Pann)Many argued that her collaborations not only boost brand recognition but also transform labels into global names through her star power and cultural impact. A group of commenters suggested that financial factors, shifting marketing strategies, and the natural cycle of endorsement renewals may have played a role. They emphasized that contract conclusions are common in the fashion and beauty industry. They mentioned that the rapper’s current status allows her to choose roles that align with her evolving image rather than chasing every brand partnership.&quot;Thanks to Jennie, their brand recognition has risen to some extent, and even if they wanted to renew their contracts, they couldn't afford the price, so they changed to the next generation. Honestly, everyone admits that Jennie grabbed Hera and Zenmon by the scruff of the neck and increased their brand value, right?&quot; Says this fan.&quot;There's nothing funnier than saying that the advertisement was cut off. It's just a good breakup because the contract period is over, and it's surprising that there are cases of long-term contract extensions,&quot; Writes a netizen.&quot;Isn't it because Jenny's price is higher? And since she first became a superstar, it's time to change her appropriately because the maintenance costs are high,&quot; Says one comment on Pann.Netizens are actively debating whether the decisions originated from the brands themselves or from the BLACKPINK member choosing a different direction. Some argue that no advertiser would willingly drop her, considering her influence on sales and cultural trends.. @at_lyleLINKand yes, #JENNIE is the ONLY CELEBRITY invited for Ray-ban's first ever pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea. Exclusive treatment for the CEO &amp;amp;amp; Founder of ODDATELIER.&quot;Would advertisers be in a position to cut Jennie? And why would they use a model who has less buzz and sales than Jennie after cutting her? It's not even like she was cut, her contract ended, and seeing Ray-Ban's popularity makes me think it was all Jennie's decision. It's just that she didn't renew her contract,&quot; mentions this fan.&quot;If Jennie has been a model for 7 years, it's time to change her image. If the company continues to stick with the same model, the company will fail. Fashion and beauty are the most sensitive to trends, and she has been with Hera for so long that it's boring, so now she's slowly moving on to another brand,&quot; says a netizen.&quot;It's true that Hera became popular among the younger generation thanks to Jennie, and Jenmon is famous?? That would be only for those who were interested in it in the first place, but it's true that the general public became popular thanks to Jennie,&quot; adds this person.BLACKPINK's Jennie sparks rumors as Ray-Ban ambassador, reunites with Beats for special edition Solo 4 headphonesJennie is rumored to be the next ambassador for Ray-Ban, following her collaboration with Gentle Monster. On September 4, she attended a Ray-Ban event in Korea, where her presence drew attention. For the appearance, the BLACKPINK member chose a minimalist, monochrome outfit, pairing a light grey turtleneck with dark grey shorts. She finished the look with knee-high boots and signature Ray-Ban sunglasses. This appearance fueled speculation about her official role with Ray-Ban. The rapper is also reuniting with the Apple-owned audio brand Beats for a special edition of the Solo 4 headphones, according to AdAge. The collaboration was officially announced on September 2, 2025, with the headphones set to release on September 5.In other news, the ExtraL rapper will join BLACKPINK as their Deadline world tour resumes. Following a month-long hiatus, the Asian leg of the tour begins in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18 and 19, 2025. The group will then perform in Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bocaue before ending the tour in Singapore.