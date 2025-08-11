  • home icon
  • “4TH GEN IT BOY OF SOUTH KOREA”- Fans thrilled as Stray Kids’ Felix adds variety entertainment to his repertoire as special MC on Fridge interview

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 11, 2025 18:27 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Felix(Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)

On Monday, August 11, the South Korean media outlet, Ten Asia, released an exclusive report stating that Stray Kids' Felix is expected to be the next of Channel 117's talk show, Fridge Interview. For those who are unaware, Fridge Interview is a South Korean talk show that was previously hosted by Dex, followed by TWICE's Sana.

The show is produced by Kurly, and the web talk show's first host was Dex, who hosted Fridge Interview from the beginning until February 2023. TWICE's Sana then took over from March to June of last year and also served as the MC for the second season from March to August 7, 2025.

According to Ten Asia, insiders have been discussing who can follow up next, and eventually decided on Stray Kids' Felix. The insiders reportedly expressed that the idol's recent recognitions by other brands such as the café franchise Gong Chan, Amorepacific's HERA, Louis Vuitton, and many others have left them impressed and thereby influenced their choice.

Following this news landing on the internet, fans and netizens were thrilled about the idol's possible new embarkation as the next Fridge Interview MC. They were also proud to learn that the idol was being praised and recognized for his global influence that spills outside the music industry, too. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

“he expanded his influence in various fields such as fashion, beauty, food and beverage” FELIX THE 4TH GEN IT BOY OF SOUTH KOREA
Many fans and netizens commented on the recent news report on Stray Kids' Felix's new MC role.

Others also talked about how they were happy about the several opportunities that came the idol's way.

Insiders reportedly explain the reason behind their choice of Stray Kids' Felix as the next Fridge Interview MC

According to Ten Asia's exclusive report on August 11, the insiders of Channel 117 laid out a list of reasons as to why they chose Stray Kids' Felix as the next MC of Fridge Interview. Following the attention and positive influence Dex and Sana made with the show, they are expecting the idol to make a similar strong impact.

Here's what the insiders stated:

"Dex and Sana both made a strong impression as MCs in previous seasons, not only drawing out the charms of their guests but also leaving a distinct mark with their own personalities. Their chemistry and synergy with diverse guests brought out new sides to the show."

The statement continued,

"Fe lix, too, is expected to make a strong impact, even in a short-term stint, as this will be his first attempt at hosting a web variety program since dehis but. We are curious to see how he will translate the commanding presence he shows on stage into wit and charm as a variety show host.”
The insiders concluded with the following,

"Having firmly established himself in multiple fields — from music to fashion, beauty, and F&B — Felix is now set to take on the relatively rare challenge of variety entertainment. As he enters his 8th year since debut, anticipation is building over the new sides he will showcase on Fridge Interview.”
Therefore, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the upcoming episodes of Fridge Interview with Stray Kids' Felix as the show host.

