“Give us the bloopers”- Fans react as TWICE’s Sana reveals that her slow‑mo gaze at BTS’ j‑hope during viral chair mishap was edited out

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, TWICE's Sana rolled out the latest episode of her talk show, SANA's Fridge Interview. In the episode, the idol read out several popular comments under her previous talk show videos. Therefore, given that BTS' j-hope appeared on her show during one of last month's episodes, she also reacted to various comments left under that video.There were also several burning questions from fans to Sana about the general relationship between the BTS and TWICE members. As the idol began to unfold memories and interactions, she also revealed a behind-the-scenes moment that took place during the talk show episode featuring BTS' j-hope.There was a scene during the interview when j-hope got up from his chair while laughing, the chair got stuck to him and moved around with him. This naturally caused the idols and the other crew members in the room to break into laughter. Sana stated that after this incident, she also fell off her chair in slow motion while laughing and also made eye contact with j-hope until she fell down.She added that this part of the episode was edited out. Following this revelation, many fans and netizens were curious about the other funny, adorable, and swoon-worthy interactions between the two idols that might not have been revealed in the episode. Regardless, they found the incident quite funny and hilariously discussed it.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the TWICE member's recent anecdote:&quot;Give us the bloopers,&quot; a fan wrote on XOT Cloud 9 @OTCloud9LINK@xaninhashy Give us the bloopers 😡😭🙏&quot;So jhope and sana both embarrassed themselves in front of eo, WHY ARE THEY SUCH LOSERS,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;That moment was gonna be iconic if the production team didn't edited it out LMAO but i totally understand them,&quot; added another fan.&quot;WE’VE BEEN ROBBED,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens discussed how they fell more in love with the hilarious yet adorable duo after Sana's latest episode.&quot;Armys and onces are not miserable, please give us those uncuts,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;They're literally the same person in different bodies,&quot; added an X user.&quot;Both of them are fairies, falling on the floor when they laugh so hard,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;wait we lost so bad, they were both cute loveable losers that day,&quot; commented another X user.Sana comments on BTS and TWICE's relationship, her one-on-one experience with j-hope, and moreDuring the recent episode that landed on the internet from TWICE's Sana, where she was reacting to the comments left under her show's episodes, she also talked about other topics in relation to the episode featuring BTS' j-hope. She also expressed her thoughts on having a one-on-one talk with the idol.&quot;It was also the first time I got to sit fown and talk to j-hope in person like that. He's just such a nice person that I though, 'Ah, success really does come to people for a reason.' He was so gentle and calm,&quot; she shared.Additionally, she also read a fan's comment on how BTS and TWICE members have now started to talk casually with one another. Sana explained that it was quite surprising for her too, as she didn't expect it to happen.ؘ @xaninhashyLINKsana was reading a comment saying that now bts and twice talk informally with each other. she said that back then they barely had time to even say hi, but now they’re meeting up and talking about the old days 😭&quot;Back in the day, we barely even had time to greet each other. There was no chance to actually talk. And of course, no way we'd be casually using informal speech like that. Now, we're meeting up and talking about old times and cooking and sharing meals. It's like, 'If not for Fridge Interview, would we have ever met? Like ever, would we?&quot; I had those thoughts,&quot; Sana said.Therefore, more fans and netizens have been yearning for more such content from the BTS and TWICE members.