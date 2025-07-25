"I can hear the voice on autoplay" — Fans react to alleged real-life BTS sightings of Jin and Jungkook's ice cream fights to RM's chopstick fails

On July 25, 2025, a post on Quoo began drawing major attention after users started sharing funny run-in stories about BTS. The thread quickly went viral, crossing 50,661 views, as of this writing, as fans reacted to the unexpected sightings.One person said they were helping their uncle at a massage place where celebrities often drop by. A few months ago, while assisting during work, they ran into BTS.Though trying to stay unnoticed, they overheard j-hope joke to Jin, “Hyung, how is it if you dip Peppero in gochujang (red pepper paste)?&quot; Jin replied, “It's incredible.” The user admitted they didn’t post earlier because they thought no one would buy it, but later shared it because the memory still cracked them up.Another fan recalled seeing Jin and Jungkook back in 2021 in Paju. They were allegedly dressed in flashy outfits, likely filming something. Instead of buying separate ice creams, the Bangtan Boys allegedly were busy trying to split one Ssangssang Bar. The fan noted that Jin kept saying “Jungkook-ah” repeatedly — around 30 times.A different post came from someone who worked part-time at a noodle shop. According to them, RM and Suga walked in with their manager. RM kept grabbing his chopsticks the wrong way, and the staff had to replace them twice. The manager noticed, apologized, and gave RM a gentle tap on the back.&quot;I swear to God I’ve seen RM before. I worked part-time at a noodle shop, and he came in with Suga and their manager. I had to get him new chopsticks twice because he kept using them upside down, and the manager even apologized to me while patting RM on the shoulder,&quot; the post reads (translated via Koreaboo).Fans reacted hilariously to these stories.A Quoo community fan comment (Image via thequoo)Most commented that they could practically hear each member’s voice as they read the stories.Comments on The Quoo post (Image via thequoo)Others said that the stories might sound &quot;fake,&quot; but they seem believable given BTS' personalities.Comments on The Quoo post (Image via thequoo)BTS reunites onstage in heartwarming j-hope finaleBTS regrouped for the first time post-military in a new behind-the-scenes clip titled Episode: j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ FINAL. Shared on July 22 via their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, the footage offers off-stage glimpses from j-hope's two final solo shows. Notably, the clip features all seven members— RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook— finally back on screen together.In other news, HYBE shared a teaser poster dated July 21 on X, reading: “BTS MOVIE WEEKS – Coming Soon to Cinemas Worldwide.” No further information has been provided yet.