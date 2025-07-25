  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "I can hear the voice on autoplay" — Fans react to alleged real-life BTS sightings of Jin and Jungkook's ice cream fights to RM's chopstick fails

"I can hear the voice on autoplay" — Fans react to alleged real-life BTS sightings of Jin and Jungkook's ice cream fights to RM's chopstick fails

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 25, 2025 07:03 GMT
BTS members (Image via X/@BTS_jp_official)
BTS members (Image via X/ @BTS_jp_official)

On July 25, 2025, a post on Quoo began drawing major attention after users started sharing funny run-in stories about BTS. The thread quickly went viral, crossing 50,661 views, as of this writing, as fans reacted to the unexpected sightings.

Ad

One person said they were helping their uncle at a massage place where celebrities often drop by. A few months ago, while assisting during work, they ran into BTS.

Though trying to stay unnoticed, they overheard j-hope joke to Jin, “Hyung, how is it if you dip Peppero in gochujang (red pepper paste)?" Jin replied, “It's incredible.” The user admitted they didn’t post earlier because they thought no one would buy it, but later shared it because the memory still cracked them up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Another fan recalled seeing Jin and Jungkook back in 2021 in Paju. They were allegedly dressed in flashy outfits, likely filming something. Instead of buying separate ice creams, the Bangtan Boys allegedly were busy trying to split one Ssangssang Bar. The fan noted that Jin kept saying “Jungkook-ah” repeatedly — around 30 times.

Ad

A different post came from someone who worked part-time at a noodle shop. According to them, RM and Suga walked in with their manager. RM kept grabbing his chopsticks the wrong way, and the staff had to replace them twice. The manager noticed, apologized, and gave RM a gentle tap on the back.

"I swear to God I’ve seen RM before. I worked part-time at a noodle shop, and he came in with Suga and their manager. I had to get him new chopsticks twice because he kept using them upside down, and the manager even apologized to me while patting RM on the shoulder," the post reads (translated via Koreaboo).
Ad

Fans reacted hilariously to these stories.

A Quoo community fan comment (Image via thequoo)
A Quoo community fan comment (Image via thequoo)

Most commented that they could practically hear each member’s voice as they read the stories.

Ad
Comments on The Quoo post (Image via thequoo)
Comments on The Quoo post (Image via thequoo)

Others said that the stories might sound "fake," but they seem believable given BTS' personalities.

Ad
Comments on The Quoo post (Image via thequoo)
Comments on The Quoo post (Image via thequoo)

BTS reunites onstage in heartwarming j-hope finale

youtube-cover
Ad

BTS regrouped for the first time post-military in a new behind-the-scenes clip titled Episode: j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ FINAL.

Shared on July 22 via their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, the footage offers off-stage glimpses from j-hope's two final solo shows. Notably, the clip features all seven members— RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook— finally back on screen together.

In other news, HYBE shared a teaser poster dated July 21 on X, reading: “BTS MOVIE WEEKS – Coming Soon to Cinemas Worldwide.” No further information has been provided yet.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications