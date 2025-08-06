"NO ONE does it like him"- Fans rejoice as Stray Kids' Felix adds HERA to global brand deals, becoming the most endorsed 4th Gen male idol

Stray Kids’ Felix has taken over the beauty industry by becoming the Korean luxury brand HERA's new global brand ambassador. On August 6, 2025, the brand announced the news, making it a historic first. Felix becomes the first male to ever hold this position in HERA’s nearly 30-year history.With this latest addition, the rapper now holds a total of eight solo global ambassadorships. This makes him the only 4th-generation male idol with the highest brand deals. Fans earlier noticed the singer carrying custom HERA products during the group’s Europe tour. That had already sparked speculation about a collab.HERA shared that Felix’s personality and charm were a perfect match for the brand’s modern Seoul-inspired image. They expressed confidence that he would represent HERA’s identity across global markets. According to News1, the brand stated,&quot;Felix's unique mood and multifaceted charm aalign with Hera's pursuit of 'bold and elegant beauty,' which is why we chose him as our ambassador. We expect him to spread Hera's beauty philosophy to g lobal customers.&quot;As the new ambassadorship was announced, fans took to social media to express their excitement and appreciation. An X user, @felxcupid, wrote,&quot;there’s NO ONE does it like him, he’s the one and only.&quot;Fans couldn't contain their excitement. Social media was flooded with celebratory posts, calling him everything from an &quot;ICON ” to “IT boy.”&quot;And they say he is not the 4thgen IT boy like...?,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Shine as you know how to do it prince we will always support you let's go for more achievements for you,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;MY ICON 8 ambassadorships, Felix you're so successful, the brands love you,&quot; another one said.&quot;isn't this like??? the?? 8th?? one??? boy is BAGGING,&quot; a netizen remarked.One fan joked that he is slowly collecting all brands. Meanwhile, others also mentioned how proud they were of his global influence.&quot;im so proud of him omg. lee felix are you tryna bag every brand in sk or wut??!!,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;sooo how long would it take him to be an ambassador of every single brand existing,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;bro has been collecting brands like Pokémon,&quot; a user added.From Louis Vuitton to UNICEF: All 8 of Stray Kids' Felix’s brand deals explainedFelix is actively representing some of the biggest names across fashion, beauty, and humanitarian work. Here’s a full list of his brand partnerships as of August 2025:HERA (August 6, 2025)With this latest partnership, he becomes the first male global ambassador in HERA’s history. His look and presence mark a new chapter for the brand, which aims to spread Seoul’s modern beauty philosophy worldwide.Louis Vuitton (Aug 2023)Felix was first noticed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière during a runway event. He officially became a house ambassador last year and has walked in multiple shows. He’s also worked on joint campaigns with the brand for UNICEF.Samsung Galaxy (May 2025)He was featured as the face of the Galaxy S25 Edge launch. Felix starred in a viral campaign video that showed off the brand’s new design. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUNICEF Korea (Sept 2024)The Stray Kids' singer serves as a Goodwill Ambassador under the &quot;UNICEF Team&quot; campaign. He works to promote children’s rights. He also took part in Louis Vuitton’s Silver Lockit collection with the design promoting dreams and hope.Gong cha (June 2025)The K-pop idol is the face of this global bubble tea chain. He is known for personally loving the drink. His favorite order, Taro Milk with extra pearls, was even featured in promotions.Gentle Monster (July 2025)The luxury eyewear brand tapped him as its ambassador earlier this year. The eyewear brand's style aligns with the K-pop idol's personal fashion sensibilities.TAMBURINS (July 2025)A fragrance and skincare brand under the same parent company as Gentle Monster. Felix's persona of blending approachability with luxury makes him the perfect choice for the brand.ATiiSSU (announced July 2025)A newer beauty label that gained attention partly because of the rapper's involvement, even before its official debut. His influence helped create early buzz for the brand.On the career front, Stray Kids are preparing to release their fourth full-length album KARMA on August 22. The album’s cinematic trailer has already gone viral, while fans are counting down the days.