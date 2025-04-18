"A true fashion icon" - Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix makes history as Lefty Korea's first and only fashion influence case study

On April 18, 2025, Stray Kids’ Felix became the first and only celebrity to be highlighted in a case study by Lefty Korea. The data-driven report reviewed his brand collaborations from 2023 to 2025. It measured the Earned Media Value (EMV) generated by his campaigns with high-end names like Louis Vuitton and Bvlgari.

Ad

In 2023, the star partnership with Louis Vuitton brought in ₩769 million in EMV. Later, in 2024, his fragrance campaign with Bvlgari peaked at ₩950 million. This was the highest across all three years.

For 2025, he returned to Louis Vuitton, helping the brand reach ₩939 million. Lefty noted that campaigns based on his global recognition have consistently delivered high ROI (Return on Investment). This places him among the top-performing figures in luxury marketing.

Ad

Trending

Lefty.io is a platform known for analyzing influencer marketing performance. Fans were quick to praise the achievement. They called it a sign of his massive impact in the luxury fashion world. An X user, @Oviveee, wrote,

"When we say Felix is on a league on his own and a true fashion icon, this is what we mean! I cannot wait for the day Felix will be able to expand more in fashion :') Nobody come close to his impact in 4th gen!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to social media to celebrate. They called it proof of his presence in fashion.

"The only fashion king," an X user mentioned.

"OH FASHION ICON. Felix is always an example of real influence in the world of fashion.He achieves the highest results like no other,increases recognition and discovers completely new sides of the brand and himself. can notice how brands follow its uniqueness.don’t the usual," another person added.

Ad

"Y'all am I the only one that thinks Felix is beyond the "4th gen" concept, like I think we should talk about him being the king of kpop," a netizen remarked.

"You mean this is a separate post for Felix and his performance metrics? WOW...," a fan wrote.

Many noted how rare it is for a K-pop idol, especially from the 4th generation to lead in both creative and commercial influence.

Ad

"wow this is really impressive," a fan commented.

"Omg finally the post Lefty Kr said they would do :') Fe lix, you are a fashion ICON. Truly iinsane numbers!," an X user wrote.

"Oh my goodness! So this is what Lefty was teasing! Lee Felix king of 4th generation fr. Fashion > music > impact > trends always on top of every rank and charts. We stan organic CONSISTENT king," another person added.

Ad

More about Felix’s luxury brand milestones, Lefty rankings, and fashion campaigns

Felix was officially named a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2023 and walked in their runway shows for both 2024 and 2025. His return to the catwalk this March during the Fall/Winter 2025 Paris show captured attention.

He debuted on the runway with a dramatic look styled by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. Beyond Louis Vuitton, his work with Bvlgari made headlines in 2024 when he graced the cover of Vogue Korea for a fragrance campaign.

Ad

The featured scent reportedly sold out in the U.S. and appeared in best-seller sections following the idol's endorsements. These collaborations helped him become the top influencer in the fragrance category. It is according to Lefty and Karla Otto’s “Most Impactful International Influencers of 2024” list.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The data revealed that the MANIAC singer generated $68.3M in EMV last year alone. This made him the highest-ranking 4th-generation K-pop idol and 7th overall. With a 20% engagement rate—also the highest among the top 10, his influence continues to grow.

He was also the most-searched 4th-gen idol on Google in 2024.

He is set to appear on three different covers for Esquire Korea’s May 2025 issue, in collaboration with Louis Vuitton. The edition celebrates the magazine’s 30th anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More