“An absolute icon” — Fans react as Stray Kids Felix graces ESQUIRE KOREA 30th Anniversary issue

Stray Kids' Felix is set to grace not one but three covers for Esquire Korea's May 2025 issue. On April 15, ESQUIRE KOREA teased the campaign across their official social media platforms, sending fans into a frenzy.
This special edition holds double the significance. Not only is it a fashion collaboration with Louis Vuitton—of which the idol is a global brand ambassador—but it also commemorates ESQUIRE KOREA's 30th anniversary. Much like EXO Kai’s April 2025 feature, Felix’s covers are part of the magazine's milestone celebration.
So far, three photos from the campaign have been unveiled, each showcasing a distinctive luxurious appeal. His visuals and presence are receiving widespread praise, with fans applauding how he has embodied high fashion while leaving a unique mark on each cover. One fan on X commented:
"An absolute Icon."
With the full issue set to release soon, anticipation continues to build as fans look forward to seeing more of this campaign.
“Never fails to amaze me,” a fan remarked.
“Absolutely stunning omg,” another fan exclaimed.
“He is ethereal, surreal beauty is unmatched and eye catching.” an X user wrote.
Fans creatively expressed their thoughts on the Stray Kids star's visuals in the recent pictorial.
“The king of duality. Unbelievable beauty.” a fan coined.
“Truly one of a kind.” another person said.
“Lee Felix the Louis Vuitton muse and prince,” an X user wrote.
“Beautiful..Can't wait to see more!” another fan shared.
Louis Vuitton collaborates with ESQUIRE KOREA for their May 2025 issue starring Felix
The magazine ESQUIRE KOREA introduced Felix's new campaign with a poetic caption:
“Between quiet lyricism and bold charisma, Felix emanates an irreplaceable aura. In Esquire's May issue, we unveil a side of him the world has yet to witness.”
True to that promise, the first glimpse of the campaign reveals three visuals.
The first image features a red-tinted close-up profile, highlighting his sharp cheekbones and nose, giving off a sculptural look. Another shot showcases Felix in a bold, full-frontal pose, wearing Louis Vuitton’s "Graphic Tweed Puff Sleeve Biker Jacket," which features streaks of yellow, green, and black colors. His black hair whips dramatically in motion to complete the photo.
The third photo offers a close-up with sleek sophistication, with his hair slicked and gelled back. Light falls only upon his eyes, drawing attention to his gaze.
This photoshoot also marks a personal milestone for the idol, becoming his 15th solo magazine shoot. His growing list of editorial appearances now includes:
- GQ Korea (x2)
- Star1
- Singles
- Beauty+
- ELLE Korea (x2)
- W Korea (x2)
- VOGUE Korea (x2)
- Harper’s BAZAAR Japan
- Harper’s BAZAAR Korea
- Marie Claire Korea
- Esquire Korea (new)
Fans are now eagerly anticipating whether ESQUIRE KOREA will release more from this campaign, perhaps a full editorial spread, behind-the-scenes video, or even an exclusive interview.