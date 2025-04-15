“An absolute icon” — Fans react as Stray Kids Felix graces ESQUIRE KOREA 30th Anniversary issue

Stray Kids' Felix is set to grace not one but three covers for Esquire Korea's May 2025 issue. On April 15, ESQUIRE KOREA teased the campaign across their official social media platforms, sending fans into a frenzy.

Ad

This special edition holds double the significance. Not only is it a fashion collaboration with Louis Vuitton—of which the idol is a global brand ambassador—but it also commemorates ESQUIRE KOREA's 30th anniversary. Much like EXO Kai’s April 2025 feature, Felix’s covers are part of the magazine's milestone celebration.

So far, three photos from the campaign have been unveiled, each showcasing a distinctive luxurious appeal. His visuals and presence are receiving widespread praise, with fans applauding how he has embodied high fashion while leaving a unique mark on each cover. One fan on X commented:

Ad

Trending

"An absolute Icon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the full issue set to release soon, anticipation continues to build as fans look forward to seeing more of this campaign.

“Never fails to amaze me,” a fan remarked.

“He is ethereal, surreal beauty is unmatched and eye catching.” an X user wrote.

Fans creatively expressed their thoughts on the Stray Kids star's visuals in the recent pictorial.

Ad

“The king of duality. Unbelievable beauty.” a fan coined.

“Truly one of a kind.” another person said.

“Lee Felix the Louis Vuitton muse and prince,” an X user wrote.

“Beautiful..Can't wait to see more!” another fan shared.

Louis Vuitton collaborates with ESQUIRE KOREA for their May 2025 issue starring Felix

The magazine ESQUIRE KOREA introduced Felix's new campaign with a poetic caption:

Ad

“Between quiet lyricism and bold charisma, Felix emanates an irreplaceable aura. In Esquire's May issue, we unveil a side of him the world has yet to witness.”

True to that promise, the first glimpse of the campaign reveals three visuals.

The first image features a red-tinted close-up profile, highlighting his sharp cheekbones and nose, giving off a sculptural look. Another shot showcases Felix in a bold, full-frontal pose, wearing Louis Vuitton’s "Graphic Tweed Puff Sleeve Biker Jacket," which features streaks of yellow, green, and black colors. His black hair whips dramatically in motion to complete the photo.

Ad

The third photo offers a close-up with sleek sophistication, with his hair slicked and gelled back. Light falls only upon his eyes, drawing attention to his gaze.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This photoshoot also marks a personal milestone for the idol, becoming his 15th solo magazine shoot. His growing list of editorial appearances now includes:

GQ Korea (x2)

Star1

Singles

Beauty+

ELLE Korea (x2)

W Korea (x2)

VOGUE Korea (x2)

Harper’s BAZAAR Japan

Harper’s BAZAAR Korea

Marie Claire Korea

Esquire Korea (new)

Fans are now eagerly anticipating whether ESQUIRE KOREA will release more from this campaign, perhaps a full editorial spread, behind-the-scenes video, or even an exclusive interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More