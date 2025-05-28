BLACKPINK's Jennie and IU's Net worth: Fortune explored amid podcasters' controversial $5k escort allegations

A podcast clip has stirred severe controversy on social media, placing BLACKPINK's Jennie and solo artist IU at the center of shocking allegations about the K-pop industry. The clip comes from the US-based podcast Above The Influence. The now-edited video, originally released two months ago, has reignited conversations following explosive claims made by an influencer, Kira.

During the podcast, Kira alleged that several female idols in the K-pop industry are involved in high-value escort services. She claimed that wealthy individuals can contact entertainment companies to arrange private encounters with idols for exorbitant sums.

As part of her claims, she alleged it would cost US$500,000 to spend the night with IU, though it remains unclear whether she was speaking hypothetically or based on insider knowledge.

The conversation took a more controversial turn when one of the podcast hosts, Woohak, supported Kira's claims with a separate allegation aimed at BLACKPINK’s Jennie. He claimed that a personal acquaintance, said to be the son of BMW’s heir, had been involved in a paid encounter with the rapper.

The host further alleged that he had seen footage of the incident involving the idol. However, none of them offered any concrete evidence. The allegations have since drawn criticism from fans and industry watchers for their speculative and defamatory nature.

Lee Ji-eun, known as IU, is a popular name in South Korea’s entertainment industry. With a net worth of approximately $15 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, her career spans music, acting, and endorsement, built over more than a decade.

Jennie Kim, better known by her stage name Jennie, is one of the most recognizable figures in global pop culture. According to Celebrity Net Worth as of 2025, her estimated net worth is $30 million.

A dive into the musical and acting career of IU and Jennie

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost Child, a single from her EP Lost and Found. Though the debut received a lukewarm reception, she quickly garnered a fan following. Her 2009 studio album Growing Up and the 2010 hit single Nagging positioned her as a rising star. Her breakthrough came with Good Day, which was later named one of Billboard’s best K-pop songs of the 2010s.

Her musical journey continued with albums like Modern Times (2013), A Flower Bookmark (2014), Chat-shire (2015), Palette (2017), Lilac (2021), and The Winning (2024).

IU also boasted an impressive acting resume. She gained widespread acclaim for roles in series such as Dream High (2011), You Are the Best! (2013), Bel Ami (2013), The Producers (2015), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), My Mister (2018), When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025). Her film debut came with Netflix’s Persona (2019), followed by the critically acclaimed movie Broker (2022) and the comedy-drama Dream (2023).

One of IU's early projects, Dream High, earned the show multiple international awards, including Japan’s SKY PerfecTV! Hallyu Award and the Rose d'Or in Switzerland—marking a milestone for Korean content globally.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has made a strong debut on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart for non-English series. It opened at number 4 and quickly gained momentum, rising to second place in its second week. By week 3, it had reached the top spot.

Jennie debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016 under YG Entertainment, alongside members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa. Their debut single album, Square One, featuring songs such as Whistle and Boombayah, led to new records and global recognition for the band members.

Within BLACKPINK, Jennie stood out as the main rapper. Her stage presence and unique vocal tone quickly established her as a fan favorite. She became the first member of the group to launch a solo career with the release of SOLO in November 2018. The single topped both South Korean and international charts, highlighting her artistic abilities.

By 2025, Jennie had made significant strides in expanding her global presence. She released her debut studio album, Ruby, in 2024 with hit singles like Mantra and Like Jennie. In the Billboard Global 20,0 Mantra soared at number 3 while Like Jennie peaked at number 5.

Beyond music, Jennie built a strong reputation in the fashion and commercial sectors. She became a global ambassador for Chanel in 2018 and has fronted major campaigns for their handbag, makeup, and jewelry lines. Other notable endorsements included brands such as Calvin Klein, Adidas, KitKat, Dashing Diva, Lotte Confectionery, and Samsung.

Her market influence, commonly referred to as the “Jennie Effect,” made her one of the most sought-after brand endorsers in the industry, as per Celebrity Net Worth. A 2024 report estimated her endorsement value at around $10 million per deal.

Her Instagram account, with over 87.3 million followers, served as a major marketing channel, with single posts often generating consumer traffic equivalent to major ad campaigns as per the outlet.

Jennie also collaborated directly with brands, co-creating limited-edition products such as eyewear with Gentle Monster and apparel collections with sportswear companies. This collection sold out within minutes of release, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The podcast episode has lead to widespread discussions online and triggered intense public scrutiny. Both artists continue to be recognized as two of South Korea's most successful and influential entertainers, with careers built on years of work in music, acting, and global branding.

Jennie is currently gearing up for BLACKPINK’s upcoming world tour, while IU is set to star alongside Byeon Woo-seok in the upcoming drama The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife.

