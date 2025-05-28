"Mother serving visuals"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie stuns as Jean Paul Gaultier's new muse for pre-fall 2025 campaign

On May 28, 2025, Jean Paul Gaultier unveiled BLACKPINK's Jennie as the face of its pre-fall 2025 ready-to-wear campaign. Dubbed the brand's new "muse," the rapper leads the collection designed by the Jean Paul Gaultier studio.

Ad

In the campaign visuals, Jennie is seen wearing a fitted, full-body suit featuring a brown-toned, vintage-inspired print. The piece has a semi-sheer, velvet-like finish and is adorned with baroque-style patterns, including the word “GAULTIER” displayed across the chest. The high neckline and long sleeves enhance the streamlined, structured silhouette.

Another look showcases a dark indigo denim ensemble, where she sports a denim jacket paired with flared denim trousers, offering a modern take on the classic denim-on-denim style.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans quickly took to social media following the campaign’s release. They shared clips and images released by the fashion house while praising the BLACKPINK member. Phrases like "JENNIE ULTIMATE GAULTIER MUSE" and "#JENNIEXJPG" became trending on social media. One fan commented,

sasa⁰³²⁷4PINKs @@sasastayfor4 Mother serving visuals !! JENNIE ULTIMATE GAULTIER MUSE #JENNIExJPG

Ad

Fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions to her appearance. The campaign swiftly gained traction online, with many praising her visuals, charisma, and ability to embody the spirit of the brand.

"Damn right, the way she winks, her eyes made me cover my mouth and scream, so beautiful, It's so beautiful and awesome," said one netizen.

"This woman is lethal, she never fails, she never fails," wrote an X user.

Ad

"The queen, even though there are dogs who spread rumors about her and try to tarnish her reputation and lick her feet just to get a little attention from her, but she continues to shine and her reputation is growing and expanding more every day. Ah, the level of indifference that I aspire to," posted another fan.

Ad

"AAAAAACCCCCKKKKK!!! SHE'S SOO PRETTY OH MY GOSH!!! MY QUEEN!!!" read a comment on X.

Fans continued to express admiration not only for the visuals, but also for her growing influence in the fashion world. Many highlighted the significance of her being named the brand's “muse,” praising the synergy between the idol and the designer's creative identity.

"Omggg!! I love this creative, trendy look! This is a masterpiece!!! The combination is absolutely perfect!!! JENNIE ULTIMATE GAULTIER MUSE" commented an individual on X.

Ad

"Jennie dominating both in music and fashion industry a real it girl indeed" said one netizen.

"A MUSE BTW meaning they develop entire collections around her persona and style. like this is a mark of lasting fashion relevance" mentioned this X user.

"Such a perfect pairing, Jennie embodies the essence of Jean Paul Gaultier's vision" added this fan.

Ad

Jennie reflects on becoming Jean Paul Gaultier’s muse in the pre-fall 2025 campaign, inspired by the four elements

According to a report published by Women's Wear Daily magazine in May 2025, Jennie shared her experience of being the brand's new "muse", saying,

“This campaign felt like stepping into a dream, every look had its own energy — fluid, fiery, grounded or light — and I loved expressing all those sides of myself through Gaultier’s incredible design. Jean Paul Gaultier has always inspired me to be bold, and this was truly a celebration of that spirit.”

Ad

The fashion house described her to WWD as someone who,

“Appears as a modern-day showgirl, commanding the stage of this visual universe. Her presence, both grounded and ethereal, brings a new dimension to each look – flirting with instinctive strength and authenticity."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The campaign explores the four classical elements — water, fire, earth, and air — with each look built around these themes, according to the outlet. Signature elements such as corsetry, trompe-l'œil detailing, and sharp tailoring are featured throughout.

The visual direction was led by Emmy Award-winner Max Siedentopf, with styling by Minhee Park and Leopold Duchemin. The creative team also included hair by Seonyeong Lee, makeup by Joyoun Won, and nails by Cam Tran.

Ad

Although closely associated with Chanel since 2017, Jennie continues to expand her fashion influence. Earlier this year, she appeared at Coachella 2025 in custom looks from Mugler and Georges Hobeika. In January, she was also spotted at the Jean Paul Gaultier couture presentation in Paris. At the event, she made an appearance in a nude-toned archival dress from the label’s spring 2008 collection.

The look featured intricate crystal beading and was paired with soft, shimmering makeup and loosely tied hair at the crown of her head. Seated in the front row beside Jean Paul Gaultier himself, the rapper also posed backstage with guest designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. She later shared photos from the moment on social media.

Ad

In other news, Jennie is set to join BLACKPINK for their upcoming world tour, DEADLINE, starting with back-to-back performances at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6, 2025.

The global trek will cover several continents, with scheduled stops in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. The tour will include countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More