"We're so proud of you": Fans react as Rosé opens up about therapy in VMAs speech following her 'Song of the Year' win

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held on September 8 BLACKPINK’s Rosé created a historic moment by becoming the first Korean artist to win Song of the Year. The ceremony held at the UBS Arena in New York witnessed her taking home the award for her track APT.. Rosé released the track, in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, as the lead single of her debut studio album, Rosie (2024), on 18 October 2024.

Since Bruno Mars didn't attend the event, Rosé accepted the award on behalf of both artists while performing on stage. She wore a sequined yellow dress and said in her speech that she was dedicating the win to her younger self. She thanked Mars, her BLACKPINK members, her team, and fans.

However, toward the conclusion of her speech, Rosé made a personal acknowledgment caught a lot of attention on the internet. She credited her therapist for telling her to appreciate her own resilience. She spoke about the importance of self-appreciation and not giving up, adding,

“And certainly, last but not least, as my therapist tells me to do every day, I’d like to thank myself for not giving up, even in the toughest of times. And always remember, you’ve got you.”

After the broadcast, videos of her statements went viral on social media. Rosé's VMAs acceptance speech soon generated a wave of comments on social media.

Fans appreciated her transparency regarding therapy and flooded forums with support messages and pride. Numerous fans echoed her words and celebrated her milestone win. One fan commented,

"You’re the best! Our number one girl we’re so proud of you"

🪽Maya¹.🏆🪽 @_Finally738 😭You’re the best! Our number one girl we’re so proud of you🏆🪽

Fans commended her honesty and the support she offered, pointing out how her statements hit home and provided solace. Numerous ones did not only celebrate her historic Song of the Year victory but also her bravery for being open about therapy and self-care.

yami @rosiesngirl this is a good way to end a speech! the mental health matters, thank u to our number one girl for always encouraging everyone for try to keep improving themselves and take care of yourself

kemkate @just_kemmforBP Her speech always gets me bawling my eyes out, and whenever she talks, it’s just so soothing to the ears. Our dear Roseann Park. 💗

Rosie¹⸆⸉ @roselilia20 im crying 🥺🥺🥺 rosé deserves all the best , we are so proud of youuu we believe in you❤️

The discourse on mental health sparked responses across the board-some taking the opportunity to praise her on her historic win. Others went ahead and expressed admiration for her resilience and shared excitement over all her achievements.

𝒔𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒚𝒂🎀 @raggedwingss My shyalaaa my baby🥹👑🩷💌 you deserve everything

Larry Williams @LarryWi7219637 That was such a heartfelt speech! Rosé truly deserves all the love and recognition she's receiving

chu @blackpinkstyle BYE I AM SO PROUD OF HER😭😭😭😭

Cameron Fleming @FlemingCam27092 That speech was incredible, she truly deserved all the love and recognition

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Rosé delivered a heartfelt and reflective acceptance speech after winning Song of the Year for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT. She began by expressing her gratitude to Mars, acknowledging his support and their friendship, and promising to speak to him personally after the ceremony.

"First of all, Bruno, I know that you’re watching. First of all, thank you so much, Bruno. I can’t believe this. I’m gonna call you up after, so I'll say everything. Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me build this world together. I’m really, really forever grateful for you, and our friendship, and everything."

She shared a personal reflection on her journey, revealing that she had once feared disappointing her 16-year-old self, who had always felt like an outsider but dreamed of pursuing her passions.

"Someone asked me the other day what my fear in life was, and I was quite shocked at my own response. I had no idea how deeply personal this journey had been for me. [...] I feared that somewhere along the way, this journey of pursuing my dreams, I might hit a wall and possibly disappoint my 16-year-old self, who grew up always an oddball among society, that wished someday she, too, could be herself and equally pursue her dreams just as well as anyone else I saw on television."

She dedicated the award to that younger version of herself and to everyone who had supported her growth as an artist, emphasizing the significance of being recognized for hard work and perseverance.

"Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self, who dreamed, and to all those who have watched me grow into the artist that I am today and placed their dreams in me to make this change. Every single one of you has put me here, [...] This is a really big moment for 16-year-old me and anyone else who has dreamed of being accepted equally for their hard work."

Rosé went on to thank the many people who contributed to her success, including her team members, stylists, songwriters, producers, mentors, and her family. She highlighted the unwavering support of her fans and her fellow BLACKPINK members, expressing deep appreciation for their encouragement throughout her career.

"I accept this award proudly because it has come with the hard work and discipline of my extremely hardworking team [...] My loyal fans, number ones, for believing in me. Again, Bruno, my absolute idol and incredible teacher, I love you so much. I hope you’re proud. Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa."

She concluded by thanking MTV and all who loved APT.

In other news, Rosé is gearing up with her team BLACKPINK to continue their Deadline world tour. After taking a break for a month, the Asian leg will kick off in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18 and 19, 2025. The tour will subsequently head to Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bocaue before concluding in Singapore.

