"STAY AWAY FROM THEM"- Fans divided as MrBeast expresses desire to collaborate with BLACKPINK at the VMAs amidst controversies

BLACKPINK was recently mentioned by American YouTuber and entrepreneur MrBeast aka James Stephen Donaldson. At the MTV Video Music Awards on September 8, 2025, when the American YouTuber, media personality, and businessman was asked which artists he wanted to collaborate with. He replied,“Anyone from BLACKPINK, that would be crazy. Like Rosé or Lisa that will be wild.”The response quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While some welcomed the idea of a crossover between the global K-pop group and the YouTuber, others strongly rejected it.For those unfamiliar, MrBeast’s comments related to the global girl group come as he faces ongoing controversies. Criticism has arisen over the maintenance of water wells built through his philanthropy in Africa, working conditions during the filming of The Beast Games. Even questions surrounding transparency in his charity projects have also been raised. He has also faced accusations of sexual misconduct, colonialist undertones in his work and scrutiny over the fairness of his giveaways.Following MrBeast’s mention of the Kpop group at the VMAs, social media platforms were flooded with responses from fans around the world. The mention of BLACKPINK fueled widespread discussion, with fans divided on whether such a collaboration should ever take place. One fan commented,&quot;YEAH STAY AWAY FROM THEM . ((((:&quot;Anna ♱ @cherryplushiesLINK@yk2aii YEAH STAY AWAY FROM THEM . ((((:Many users voiced that BLACKPINK should not be associated with the YouTuber, pointing to his ongoing controversies and questioning his intentions. Strong reactions ranged from humorous takes to blunt refusals, with several fans making it clear that they did not want to see the group involved in any project with him.angélique 🖤🩷 ✨ @AngeliqueLiqueeLINK@yk2aii Bro needs to never even be around to breathe the same air as them, like stay away 💀rosie is on my mind @roseisinyoureaLINK@yk2aii How about a big fat NO!In addition to rejecting the idea of a collaboration, many fans pointed out MrBeast's mispronunciation of Rosé's name during the interview. His calling her &quot;Ro'se&quot; rather than &quot;Rosé&quot; fueled more criticism on social media. Some highlighted that he should at least learn how to pronounce the names of the members properly before admitting to wanting to collaborate with them.юля: forward🦋 @YulililililiaLINK@yk2aii Bro, you can’t even pronounce Rosé correctly, stay away from them⨯HeroVax ❅ @HeroVaxyLINK@yk2aii If you want to make a video with them, try pronouncing their names correctly firstIn the midst of the torrent of criticism, some enthusiasts tried to see the brighter side. They started speculating on what-if scenarios if the collaboration between MrBeast and the Kpop group ever came into the picture. They reimagined his signature massive challenges with a K-pop twist, fusing the band's craft with his big-budget video ideas.L @LisapeeonmeLINKif he can do a “blackpink locked in the studio for 30 days challenge” im here for it!m @rockpinksLINKmaking blackpink members survive in an remote island with nothing but studio equipmentBulbasaur @Your_bulbasaurLINKWe want a &quot;blackpink makes an album in 30 days&quot; challenge.Rosé makes history with Song of the Year win at VMAs 2025, Lisa wins Best K-Pop as BLACKPINK resumes Deadline tourMeanwhile, at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at New York's UBS Arena, BLACKPINK member Rosé became history's first Korean winner of Song of the Year. She won for her single APT., which is a collaboration with American singer Bruno Mars. The girl group also emerged in another category, as Lisa won Best K-Pop for her collaboration Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye.In the meantime, BLACKPINK is gearing up to get back on stage for their Deadline world tour. Following a one-month break, the group will begin the Asian leg of the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18 and 19, 2025. Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bocaue stops will follow, before finishing the tour in Singapore.