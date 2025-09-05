"MY TAELISA"- Fans react to BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK' Lisa's reunion at the 2025 Frieze Paradise Art Night

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa were spotted together at the 2025 Frieze Paradise Art Night, drawing immediate attention from fans. American producer Tommy Brown shared a group photo from the event on September 6, 2025. The photo had several attendees, however the two global stars quickly became the focus of attention.In the picture, Taehyung was holding a gimbap role and posing for the camera, while Lisa held up a peace sign appearing next to him. Their surprise appearance together at the event immediately caught fans’ eyes, sparking a wave of reactions online.This marked the two global sensational pop stars' first public reunion since May 2023, when they were at Naomi Campbell's birthday party. The duo had also been spotted together in 2022 at a Celine fashion show, where they were seen with actor Park Bo-gum as brand ambassadors.Their social media pages were soon flooded with updates regarding their reunion, as many of their fans pointed out the strong relationship between the two international celebrities. One fan commented,&quot;MY TAELISA 😭😭😭 I HAVE NO ONE TO TALK ABOUT THIS&quot;One fan commented (Image via X/@lesserapphic)Fans expressed their excitement across social media as soon as the photo began circulating online. Many shared how thrilled they were to see the two global stars in one frame again, with some even describing the moment as nostalgic.thea⁷⁺¹❤️‍🔥•🎮 @theasomebodyLINKTAEHYUNG AND LISA IN ONE FRAME AND NEXT TO EACH OTHER I ALWAYS WIN⭐️eva @lovesickmanonLINKTAEHYUNG AND LISA BESTIES AGENDA IS STRONG🥝 @vvinterprinceLINKlowkey nostalgic about tae and lisa in one frame again 🥲Along with celebrating BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa being spotted together, fans also pointed the presence of BTS’ leader RM in the background of the photo. Others emphasized the importance of respecting the idols' friendship. At the same time, the excitement of finally seeing Taehyung and Lisa together again after years was clear across platforms as many expressed joy over the long-awaited reunion.helena was born pink @131lyricalbinLINKlisa, taehyung and namjoon together🥹 we’re so backAnn⁷*⁴ @Smallbe60000256LINK@AboutMusicYT Besides Taehyung and Lisa we also have RM in the back.Kim Taehyung @Blue_TaehyungLINKTo people in the quote. Let's respect their friendship and touch some grass. Taehyung is friend with 90%industry that's why people call him social butterfly. Taehyung and lisa are friend since celine era so chill🐝 @shamelessdawnLINKTAEHYUNG and LISA?!?! I knew I was going to get my 2025 Taelisa crumbs at some point, let's gooo! 😭BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa join the stars at Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art Night in IncheonOn September 1, 2025, Frieze Seoul opened its 2025 edition with the annual Paradise Art Night at Paradise City, Incheon. The event brought together leading names from music, fashion, and film for an evening that combined art exhibitions, live performances.BTS’ V attended the soirée in a sleek black JayBaek Couture jacket with tailored trousers, drawing attention for his composed presence as he greeted the media. He was later seen alongside BTS leader RM, with the two posing together and highlighting their shared appreciation for art and culture. V also seen spending time with mingling with fellow artists and fashion figures throughout the night. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe evening coincided with the preview of Paradise Found, the first Korean exhibition of New York-based artist Joel Mesler. The program also included a ballet performance by Hugo Marchand and Hannah O’Neill of the Paris Opera Ballet. DJ Peggy Gou hosted the program, curating a mix of contemporary art, luxury fashion, and live entertainment that set the stage for Frieze Week in Seoul.The guest list reflected the event's global reach with BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa being in attendance. Other than them actors Park Seo-joon, Bae Doona, Lee Jong-won, Rowoon, Hwang Jung-min, Lee Jae-wook, Kim Min-jae, Yim Siwan, Park Ha-sun, and Jung Ryeo-won.Music personalities such as Gray, Eric Nam, members of ALLDAY PROJECT with international artist producer Tommy Brown also attended. Along with them notable models and fashion figures such as Kim Sung-hee, Mini Han, Shiho Yano, and Ellis Ahn were also present. The art and cultural world was represented by names like Tom Sachs, Jinpyo Park, Kim Venchy, Haeyoung Cha, Joanna Chun, and Minju Kweon.Blending contemporary art with luxury fashion and entertainment, the Paradise Art Night set the tone for Frieze Week in Seoul. Running from September 3 to 6 at COEX, the fair hosts more than 120 galleries from Korea and around the world.