"MY BOYFRIEND ON DEMAND FAM": Fans in a frenzy over BLACKPINK's Jisoo's interaction with Lee Jae-wook at 2025 Frieze Seoul

On September 1, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Lee Jae-wook attended Paradise Art Night, held as part of Frieze Seoul 2025. The star-studded event welcomed several high-profile idols and actors, including BLACKPINK member Rosé. However, the interaction between Jisoo and Lee Jae-wook quickly became the highlight for many fans.Clips of Jisoo and Lee Jae-wook in conversation quickly circulated online. In one video, the two were seen standing together while other attendees danced, with Lee Jae-wook leaning in to say something that made Jisoo laugh. The moment caught fans’ attention, sparking discussions on social media.Jisoo is confirmed to star in Netflix’s upcoming 2026 drama series Boyfriend On Demand, alongside Seo In-guk. Lee Jae-wook is also set to make a cameo appearance in the series.The sight of the two co-stars talking at the event has further fueled anticipation among fans. They shared their excitement about the chemistry between the pair and the drama’s release. One fan commented,&quot;JAEWOOK JISOO INTERACTION MY BOYFRIEND ON DEMAND FAM&quot;Following the viral clips of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Lee Jae-wook, social media platforms were instantly flooded with fan reactions. Some fans expressed surprise at how close the two co-actors' bond is. They couldn’t contain their excitement, especially with the upcoming release of Boyfriend On Demand.Ry 행복지수 103% @rysooyaaaLINKJisoo and actor Lee Jae Wook, her co-star in Boyfriend On Demand 🤩 Can't wait to watch BOD 😭지수 @jisoogaIIeryLINKJISOO AND LEE JAEWOOK INTERACTION?!?! OUR BOD CAST 😭AMORTAGE @JisooDiorMuseLINKI didn’t know that jisoo and lee jaewook are that close. Ahhhh I can’t wait for BODFans flooded social media with playful remarks and excitement. With Boyfriend On Demand still months away from its release, many saw the interaction as a sneak peek of the chemistry they could expect on screen.' @cnmnrltrmsLINKBod crumbs before release츄로스 @kdramasfilmLINKJISOO AND LEE JAEWOOK?? MY TWO WORLD COLLAPSED!!!MYLOVE_ JENSOO @Pinkys_fataleLINKSo they clicked after bod shooting oh 🤭 I think it's safe to say jisoo got chemistry with all 12 hmm 🫣𓍼ֶָ֢ 🐰 @ChusiastLINKJISOO hahha BOD come faster!Boyfriend On Demand: Upcoming netflix drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Seo In-guk and a cameo from Lee Jae-wookNetflix's Boyfriend On Demand (working title) is a drama that explores the connection between virtual reality and real-life relationships. The series focuses on the concept of subscribing to a virtual boyfriend, where emotions experienced in a digital space begin to shape reality. The story follows Seo Mi-rae, portrayed by the oldest member of BLACKPINK, a webtoon producer. She has grown accustomed to living without romance due to her hectic and fast-paced lifestyle. Her routine changes unexpectedly when she receives a device called Monthly Boyfriend, which allows her to enter a virtual reality world. In this space, she experiences intense dopamine rushes through interactions with unrealistically perfect partners. These encounters rekindle her dormant feelings of love and remind her of emotions she had long suppressed. Along her journey, Mi-rae faces professional rivalry with Park Kyeong-nam, played by Seo In-guk (known for Doom at Your Service and Café Minamdang). Kyeong-nam, also a webtoon producer, is recognized as a capable and dependable employee within the company. However, to Mi-rae, he remains a troubling presence: indifferent, somewhat selfish, and hiding secrets that will further complicate their relationship. The drama is directed by Kim Jung-sik, whose previous works include Work Later, Drink Now and No Gain No Love. As per Netflix, Kim draws on his experience in romantic comedies for this new project. The drama weaves together themes of workplace challenges, personal longing, and the novelty of a virtual dating subscription system. With its blend of everyday struggles and futuristic romance, the show aims to deliver both laughs and emotional depth, offering viewers a fresh perspective on love in the digital age, according to Netflix. Boyfriend On Demand is scheduled to premiere in 2026.In other news, Jisoo is set to reunite with BLACKPINK for their ongoing Deadline world tour. After a month-long break, the tour will resume with the Asian leg, beginning in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18 and 19, 2025. The tour will then continue with stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bocaue, concluding in Singapore.