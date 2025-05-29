On May 29, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé sat down for an interview with British lifestyle magazine Dazed. During the interview, she was asked a seemingly simple question: who her favorite One Direction member is. However, the singer's cautious response sparked buzz online, with fans from both fandoms—One Direction and Rosé—jumping into the conversation.

“I do,” Rosé admitted when asked if she had a favorite. “But I know this is going to make headlines so I want to be careful. It’ll cause too much drama,” she said.

Following the release of the Dazed interview, Rosé’s tactful decision to avoid naming her favorite One Direction member set social media abuzz. Her diplomatic answer, though brief, quickly became a talking point on social media. Many fans noted her awareness of the passionate fan bases involved.

"She knows one fandom is going to be mad," a fan commented.

Fans quickly flooded X with a mix of amusement, frustration, and sharp commentary—many acknowledging exactly why she chose to stay silent. The reactions highlighted the intense scrutiny idols face when speaking about fellow artists, especially those from globally beloved groups.

"That fandom doing the absolute most just to prove her right oh rosé you really had them h**s mad for no reason," said one netizen.

"You know kpop is cooked when idols can't even share their favorite things," shared an X user.

"Lol y'all in the quotes are acting like you wouldn't attack her if she does or doesn't mention a member. Look what y'all doin now LMAO Also, where's the lie when she said she'd be making headlines about this? Every time an artist mentions another artist, it's making headlines," mentioned another fan.

"Girl you shouldn't be scared to make headlines, Zayn is born to make headlines ahahha. The talented once are often misunderstood," read a comment on X.

As Rosé kept her favorite One Direction member under wraps, fans didn’t hold back from speculating. Social media quickly turned into a guessing game, with users digging into past interactions, concert appearances, and Instagram Lives to decode who she might be referring to.

"I'm between Zayn and Harry but I'm leaning more towards Zayn," said an individual on X.

"Y'all common let's Bfr, it's definitely Zayn. The has always been alot of drama between Zayn and One direction. It quite obvious," mentioned this netizen.

"It's definitely Niall cause he would always join her IG lives and she would get all flustered," shared a fan.

"Knowing well she went to Harry's concert and took а photo with him but I guess it's Zayn," added this X user.

Rosé with Dazed: On fame, identity, and finding her own voice

In the interview with Dazed, Rosé shared that she never got to experience being a superfan. She didn’t grow up with idol posters on her walls, didn’t spam idols on Weverse, or wait in line for hours outside concert venues.

She shared that she only started learning about music and K-pop at 16, shortly before moving to South Korea for training. Her friends and sister had just introduced her to K-pop when she left. The K-pop idol shared that she trained in a basement for four years before debuting.

Rosé shared that during a recent fitting in Seoul, she was recovering from a mild virus. Despite the coughs, she kept her energy warm and polite. She had just spent a week with her family and Hank, her dog. She had also performed with Coldplay at Goyang Stadium and said those shows reenergized her.

She added that she observed the crowd from backstage and was moved by how the fans reacted. It gave her a new perspective on being part of a crowd, something she still felt unfamiliar with.

She explained that each BLACKPINK member had spent time exploring their individual paths but came back together with good energy.

"Each of us [in BLACKPINK] has gone out and been inspired and learned so much about ourselves, and now we’re coming back to each other with good energy," she said.

Though she had seen her members throughout the year, she hadn’t seen the behind-the-scenes staff for months. She teared up during her fitting, seeing everyone again.

When asked about BLACKPINK’s future, Rosé shared that rehearsals hadn’t started yet. However, she also said that she didn’t want to act as a spokesperson for the group. The singer shared that her focus lately had been on work.

"I’ve always felt guilty for bringing work home but if you work until you sleep, I think that’s great. That means you love it. Even when I’m not working, my brain is," she said.

Expand Tweet

The singer shared that Rosie, her solo album, allowed her to explore her emotional side. It was about vulnerability and dependency, and she considered that growth her biggest takeaway.

“That was the biggest gift I got to walk away with, I feel like I’ve since learned to sit with myself and accept it and be comfortable with it. I’m really, really happy about that, and I think it’s a tool that I picked up on myself. I love it,” Rosé said.

She further stated that Rosie was successful globally and helped her reach new audiences. The track APT. became unexpectedly mainstream, gaining popularity in everyday spaces.

Rosé further said that her album aligned with the vision of making K-pop lighter and more accessible to global listeners. It topped Billboard and neared six billion streams. She also said that she had applied to terminate her copyright trust with KOMCA, hinting at further global plans.

Looking back, Rosé shared that she had no regrets about Rosie. She gave it everything—her “heart, soul, and more.” She credited her work ethic to her mother, whom she watched paint with great care and dedication as a child.

Rosé also told Dazed that growing up bilingual gave her two different voices—Korean felt softer, while English sounded denser. She said her voice and personality changed depending on the language. After a year in the US, she noticed the shift and shared that she wanted to learn more Japanese, curious if another language would bring out another side of her.

On Grammy aspirations, Rosé shared that it would be incredible but emphasized that it mattered more if the music resonated with her community.

Rosé will soon be back on stage with BLACKPINK as they gear up for their next world tour. It begins with two nights at Goyang Stadium, on July 5 and 6, 2025. The group is set to travel across North America, Europe, and Asia, performing in major cities. Stops will include the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Japan, and Italy.

