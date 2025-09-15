"Tae gonna have them sold out" - Fans react as Mom's touch Burger trends online after BTS' Taehyung highlights Tyler, the Creator's onstage shoutout

BTS' Taehyung showed up at Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia: The World Tour stop in Seoul on September 14, 2025. Later that night, the K-pop idol updated fans on Instagram, thanking Tyler for a gift and mentioning his dinner plans. During the concert, Tyler had already given a nod to the Korean chain Mom’s Touch after enjoying their chicken earlier in the day. &quot;Tyler: Yall guess what I had for lunch? I had Mama’s touch. That’s the f*ck yall doing out here? That shit is motherfckin delicious.&quot; V and RM caught on camera laughing at his comments in a viral video. Later, Taehyung followed up by ordering from the same chain but chose a burger from the 'Edward Lee Chef Collection.' The line, launched in January 2025, includes one chicken dish and two burgers with chef Edward Lee’s signature touches like bacon jam and bourbon sauce. Posting his update, Taehyung wrote on Instagram Stories, mentioning @feliciathegoat, “Thanks for the gift. Welcome to Korea! I’m having Mom’s Touch burger tonight you’ve got to try it too.”The gift he mentioned was a Chromakopia T-shirt, part of Tyler’s official tour merchandise. With the post, V linked Tyler’s earlier shoutout to his own. Following V's Instagram post about eating a Mom’s Touch burger, Mom’s Touch began trending online. &quot;Tae gonna have them sold out 😪,&quot; an X user commented.👑ᛕᎥᑎǤ ᵗᵃᵉʰʸᵘⁿᵍ @thvonly_kthLINKtae gonna have them sold out 😪Social media users responded with comments, predicting a rush on the burger joint after V's post. BTS Updates, News &amp; Charts ⁷ @_BTSMoments_LINKMom's Touch burger is goingto be sold out soon today in seoul.. 😅🥲BTS ➐  @BTS_LABELLINKMom’s touch burger sales after today 📈📈Ish_thV @Ish_B_VLINKThey will have the busiest Sunday night and days to come!Others are saying that the Winter Bear singer is &quot;fanboying so hard&quot; over the fast food chain. ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ @serenenocturneeLINKHe’s fanboying so hard🫠. @kthvesqueLINKNot the fanboy behavior𝐋𝔦𝔰𝔞🍒 @notlisaLISARMYLINKWhy is he behaving like a fanboy?😭💗BTS' Taehyung attended Tyler, the Creator's Seoul concert with bandmates RM and j-hopeBTS' Taehyung with j-hope, RM, and Tyler, the Creator at Chromakopia: The World Tour (Image via Instagram/@rkive)Tyler, the Creator hit Goyang on September 14, 2025, as part of his Chromakopia: The World Tour. BTS members V, RM, and j-hope were at Kintex Hall 10 to catch the show during the tour’s two-day South Korea stop. The world tour supports the American artist's eighth studio album, Chromakopia, which kicked off on February 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and spans North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, ending September 21 in Quezon City, Philippines. After the concert, the BTS trio met Tyler backstage and posed for a photo, capturing the moment for fans. They also met James from the rookie boy band CORTIS, who was at the show and joined in for a photo. CORTIS shared the meet on Instagram, posting a picture of James with V, RM, and j-hope. &quot;Watching the GOAT with the GOATs V, RM and J-hope,&quot; the caption reads. On the other front, attention is focused on BTS’ upcoming comeback, scheduled for release in Spring 2026.