“BEEN WAITING 3+ YEARS FOR THIS” - Fans thrilled as BTS is reportedly set for March 2026 comeback release as group prepares to film MV in U.S.

On September 1, 2025, sources in the music field confirmed to Star News that BTS is preparing a fresh album, expected in spring 2026, with March as the planned drop. It will be their first release together since completing military service.&quot;BTS will soon be filming a new music video in the United States . The visual aspects of the new album, including its concept and vibe, have already been finalized, and recording is currently in progress,&quot; the tipster stated.BTS Charts Daily @btschartsdailycLINK[Exclusive] #BTS to Return as a Full Group Next Spring!Global top group BTS is gearing up for a full group comeback. According to an exclusive report #BTS is currently working on a new album with the goal of a comeback next spring. March is the most likely date.An industry insider told &quot;BTS will soon be filming a music video for their new song in the US. The visual aspects of the new album, including the concept and vibe, have already been finalized, and recording is currently in progress.&quot;BTS will release a new album next spring and also begin a new world tour. BTS's last full-group concert will be about four years after &quot;BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE,&quot; which concluded in 2022. At the time, the tour drew an audience of about 4 million people through in-person performances and online streaming.This marks their first new music in nearly three years, following the June 2023 10th-anniversary track Take Two, recorded ahead of enlistments. Their last major project was the anthology Proof, released in June 2022. Supporters are ecstatic over the announcement, with digital platforms already stirring in eagerness for the group's eagerly anticipated reunion.&quot;BEEN WAITING 3+ YEARS FOR THIS WE ARE SO BACK,&quot; an X user commented.alexia⁷ @SeeWhatLexiSeasLINKBEEN WAITING 3+ YEARS FOR THIS WE ARE SO BACKA world tour will roll out alongside the album next spring. This will also be the group’s first full concert series in about four years. Their previous tour, Permission to Dance on Stage, closed in 2022 and brought in nearly four million fans through live shows and online broadcasts.Toriia⁷ @toriia_vLINKOhhh, new details about the comeback🥳🥳🥳And the music video is in the works, we're so back🤧🥹frei ⁷ 아포방포¹² @DRAGON74NLINKYES YES WILL BE TUNING IN FOR THE COMEBACK OF THE CENTURYJan⁷ I BTS IS BACK @JFT_ot7LINKStill feels like a fever dream 😭😭😭😭Others believe that the K-pop act will &quot;pre-release&quot; a track later this year before dropping the full album next year.kkotshin⁷ @taesootheLINKSince the comeback is aimed for in 6 months and they are already filming an MV soon, it means a prerelease single soon is likely guaranteed. This also means the prerelease single is expected the latest at 2 months before the album, which gives us January or this year. Then, we have to account that if BTS considers this single a comeback like Dynamite, they will announce it some time before release, up to one month. We are already in September.Do you f*ckin understand what this means? We might begin a BTS comeback single era maybe even as soon as NEXT MONTHCláudia Bangtan💜HOBIPALOOZA💜 @cacaujotaLINKI believe a pre-single will be released, included on the album out later. It may drop in October or November.C⁷ didnt miss BTS 1st live after 3 years @chtoricabaLINKMmmmm already filming de MV??? mmmmm I smell a pre released single comingBTS is also set to launch a global 4K concert film event in September, ahead of their 2026 comebackBangtan Boys will return to theatres this fall with BTS Movie Weeks, a global screening event opening on September 24, 2025. The project will run through October 5 across more than 2,500 cinemas in 65 nations. Tickets are available via btsmovieweeks.com. The showcase features four concert films, each remastered in 4K with 5.1 surround sound. The titles include: Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue (2016)Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final (2017)World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London (2019)Muster Sowoozoo (2021)The collection highlights the South Korean septet's stage presence and their journey from early tours to global stadiums. A newly released trailer previews clips from these performances. “After all this time, we relive our most beautiful and brightest moments. The roar of the crowd. The heart of the night. The heart-pounding thrill. The unforgettable moments we shared now come to life on the big screen, remastered in 4K,&quot; text in the teaser reads. All seven members recently returned to South Korea after several weeks in North America. For audiences, BTS Movie Weeks offers a chance to revisit major concerts while awaiting the band’s new material. The screenings mark a bridge between past achievements and their upcoming era.