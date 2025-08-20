How long will BTS MOVIE WEEKS be in theaters? How to get tickets, films, & all you need to know

On Wednesday, August 20, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement revealing more information regarding BTS MOVIE WEEKS. In the statement, the agency shared that the movie series will be a collection of four concert films, which showcase the remastered versions of the group's landmark performances throughout their journey in the industry.The screenings are expected to kick off on September 24, 2025. In Korea, the screening will continue till October 21. However, the global screenings will take place between September 24 and October 5. Therefore, the concert films will be available in theaters for roughly three to five weeks.However, the screening periods, as announced by BIGHIT MUSIC, might vary from region to region. According to the announcement, the four concert films will highlight performances from the four world tours rolled out by the group. It was also stated that these clips have never before been showcased in theaters, and they will be released in vivid 4K resolution.The concerts and the film titles are as follows:BTS' 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: EpilogueBTS' 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINALBTS' 2019 WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ LONDONBTS' 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOOFans and interested viewers can purchase tickets through the official website, BTSMOVIEWEEKS.COM. The global on-sale opening is on August 27, 2025, at 9 am ET, and the on-sale opening for Korea will kick off on September 10, 2025, at 10 am KST. However, the exact timings for the ticket sales are prone to change according to regions and theaters.As the screening dates near, more information regarding the concert films, ticketing, and other essential details will be shared through the official website.All you need to know about BTS and their recent activitiesFollowing the discharge of all the members as of June 2025 and reunion after three years since their military enlistments, the group has largely been focusing on reconnecting with fans, spending time with one another, slightly diving into solo activities, and also focusing on their next comeback.The seven members (Image via X/@bts_bighit)During a Weverse livestream with all the group members on July 1, they announced that preparations for their next album have already begun. Jimin mentioned that the album is expected to be released in Spring 2026. Since this album will not only be the group's first release in three years but also be their first project following the solo endeavors of all members, the album will offer a fresh approach.According to the BBC, here's what they stated:&quot;Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.&quot;Additionally, the group also shared that they will likely go on tour after the album's release. This will also mark the group's first tour since their Permission To Dance On Stage Tour in 2022.In other news, members Namjoon, j-hope, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, V, and Jimin took to Weverse to hold a livestream on Sunday morning. They shared that they are currently in Los Angeles and are working on their music.