"SOLD OUT KING" - Fans react as Jungkook sells out LU'U DAN washed zip hoodie he wore during BTS' Weverse beach live

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 18, 2025 17:14 GMT
BTS' Jungkook on Weverse Live (Image via Weverse/@BTS)

On Monday, August 18, BTS' Jungkook kickstarted a livestream on Weverse featuring all the BTS members. The group was spotted spending their morning at a beach, making many fans happy to see the bandmates spend quality time together after their long hiatus due to their military enlistments.

Following the livestream, soon news circulated that the LU'U DAN washed zip hoodie that Jungkook wore during the livestream was sold out in all sizes on the store's official website.

When this news landed on social media platforms, fans were impressed by the idol's impact and influence in the industry and across a global audience, some even calling him the "Sold out king."

"THE SOLD OUT KING," one user tweeted.
More fans celebrated as ARMYs rushed to get a hold of the item of clothing that BTS' maknae (youngest member) was seen wearing during the recent Weverse livestream.

Others also chimed in with their reactions to the recent news of the hoodie getting sold out after the Calvin Klein global ambassador wore it.

All about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activities

BTS' Jungkook (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

BTS' Jungkook is a South Korean singer who made his official solo debut in July 2023 with the release of his first single, SEVEN ft. Latto. Following the same, he rolled out his second collaborative single with Jack Harlow called, 3D, in September 2023.

In November of the same year, the idol released his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track. Soon after the album's release, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean army.

Jungkook enlisted alongside his fellow bandmate, Jimin, under the Buddy System. This system allows friends, acquaintances, or siblings to enlist together, acting as each other's support system during the period of military enlistment.

Regardless of his enlistment, the idol dropped a single, Never Let Go, in June 2024. It was released for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, and paid tribute to the maknae's relationship with his fandom.

On the other hand, in December 2024, he also released his first documentary series called I AM STILL. The documentary showcased the behind-the-scenes of the creation of his first studio album, GOLDEN.

In June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military along with Jimin. Following the discharge, he has largely been reuniting with ARMYs through livestreams and spending time with his fellow bandmates. According to the Weverse livestream hosted by all the BTS members on July 1, the group has already kick-started their preparations for their next comeback.

The group also added that the upcoming album could be expected to be released in Spring 2026. Additionally, a tour based on the album will also commence. However, further specifications on the album or the tour have not yet been revealed.

Jungkook is currently participating in the group's preparations for the 2026 comeback.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Ankita Barat
