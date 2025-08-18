"SOLD OUT KING" - Fans react as Jungkook sells out LU'U DAN washed zip hoodie he wore during BTS' Weverse beach live

On Monday, August 18, BTS' Jungkook kickstarted a livestream on Weverse featuring all the BTS members. The group was spotted spending their morning at a beach, making many fans happy to see the bandmates spend quality time together after their long hiatus due to their military enlistments.Following the livestream, soon news circulated that the LU'U DAN washed zip hoodie that Jungkook wore during the livestream was sold out in all sizes on the store's official website.When this news landed on social media platforms, fans were impressed by the idol's impact and influence in the industry and across a global audience, some even calling him the &quot;Sold out king.&quot;&quot;THE SOLD OUT KING,&quot; one user tweeted.🍉fluffkook⁷💜⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @7bangtan_0613_LINKTHE SOLD OUT KINGMore fans celebrated as ARMYs rushed to get a hold of the item of clothing that BTS' maknae (youngest member) was seen wearing during the recent Weverse livestream.Speaking Facts Only @TruthHurts_s0LINKThe power this man holdsAubrey Pan @lovelypisces0LINKThe unmatched power of Jungkook, slay in Music, Visuals and ImpactChoco⁷ needs DYNAMITE to 2B ❄️💜 @ChocoFromJinHitLINKWhy do they wear such expensive clothes on beach like damnn my adorable millionaires I can't afford even dust on your shoes take me in your shelter 😭mycookii 정국🥇 @jeoncook7777777LINKWELL EVERYONE GOT TO KNOW !! WHOS THE SOLD OUT KING IS !!! AND THE MOST POPULAR MEM IS ❤️‍🔥Others also chimed in with their reactions to the recent news of the hoodie getting sold out after the Calvin Klein global ambassador wore it.ᴠʜᴇɴɢ ²⁵ @Vheng7712537917LINKTHAT'S JUNGKOOK IMPACTSOLD OUT KING JUNGKOOK#JUNGKOOKsam★ @goldenjkgurlLINKHis impact is crazynjvusa @a86164da84594e1LINKTHIS JUNGKOOK SOLD-OUT KINGKEEP THIS MAGIC UP JUNGKOOK UNTIL YOUR SOLO MUSIC AND WORLD TOUR ROLL OUTK-michie @KMichieroxxLINKYou know Calvin Klein is counting down that campaign launch. I hope everyone goes and buys up all the clothes once it's announced.All about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook (Image via X/@bts_bighit)BTS' Jungkook is a South Korean singer who made his official solo debut in July 2023 with the release of his first single, SEVEN ft. Latto. Following the same, he rolled out his second collaborative single with Jack Harlow called, 3D, in September 2023.In November of the same year, the idol released his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track. Soon after the album's release, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean army.Jungkook enlisted alongside his fellow bandmate, Jimin, under the Buddy System. This system allows friends, acquaintances, or siblings to enlist together, acting as each other's support system during the period of military enlistment.Regardless of his enlistment, the idol dropped a single, Never Let Go, in June 2024. It was released for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, and paid tribute to the maknae's relationship with his fandom.On the other hand, in December 2024, he also released his first documentary series called I AM STILL. The documentary showcased the behind-the-scenes of the creation of his first studio album, GOLDEN.In June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military along with Jimin. Following the discharge, he has largely been reuniting with ARMYs through livestreams and spending time with his fellow bandmates. According to the Weverse livestream hosted by all the BTS members on July 1, the group has already kick-started their preparations for their next comeback.The group also added that the upcoming album could be expected to be released in Spring 2026. Additionally, a tour based on the album will also commence. However, further specifications on the album or the tour have not yet been revealed.Jungkook is currently participating in the group's preparations for the 2026 comeback.