  • “APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK” – Fans outraged over Rolling Stone’s ‘autotune’ allegations and alleged vocal slander against BTS’ maknae

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 10, 2025 06:58 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook (Image via Instagram/ @bts.bighitofficial)

On August 8, 2025, Rolling Stone released its Every BTS Solo Song, Ranked feature, sparking strong pushback from BTS followers. The article, written by Jae-ha Kim, drew particular criticism from Jungkook fans over lines they believe downplay his singing skill and hint that his tracks lean heavily on vocal tweaking. His 2023 song Somebody was ranked 172nd out of 177. About the track, Kim wrote,

"Somebody is singing at the beginning, but it doesn’t sound like Jung Kook. But it is! The vocal distortion is a good effort, but when you’ve got someone who can sing like Jung Kook, why disguise his voice?"
Posts across X accused both the outlet and the writer of portraying the 27-year-old as dependent on processing. Supporters argue this undermines his proven ability. Some also linked the remarks to what they claim is a repeated pattern of unfavorable comments about him in past coverage.

"We demand APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK for slandering his vocal abilities, undermining his talent, and making false claims about his supposed use of autotune. This is not the first time @/GoAwayWithJae have been shady towards Jungkook," an X user commented.
In addition to the ranking of Somebody, the Rolling Stone article also addressed the BTS maknae hit tracks Seven and 3D. Regarding Seven, Kim wrote:

"Jung Kook doesn’t apologize for singing about things that men his age (and younger) do."

The article also commented on the mature themes in Jung Kook’s 3D, stating,

"Jung Kook is all grown up and not shy about expressing his carnal desires... But some of you may be wondering if the youngest member isn’t talking about something more innocent, like pickleball maybe? Mmmm ‘k, but look up what his promise of champagne confetti means."
Some fans questioned the line about him singing things like “men his age (and younger) do," marking the remark as "unprofessional" and "unacceptable."

Meanwhile, others questioned the way the article was written.

Jon Bellion previously praised BTS Jungkook’s vocals over the demo’s “autotune” version

BTS&#039; Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)
In June 2025, the Zach Sang Show dropped an unheard demo of BTS Jungkook’s hit Seven, ft. Latto. Its early version was played for guest Jon Bellion, who co-wrote it with Latto and Theron Makiel Thomas.

Bellion, known for songs like All Time Low and Hand of God, asked if the team had actually secured the demo before it played. Once it aired, Bellion remarked,

“So much autotune.”

The early cut carried heavier vocal processing than the final release. Even so, parts of the South Korean artist's natural voice stood out, showing how the song shifted from draft to polished version.

Jungkook’s single 3D has earned a Gold certification from France’s SNEP after crossing 15 million equivalent streams in the country.

