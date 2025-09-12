“I will not be surviving this”- Fans lose it over BTS’ Taehyung’s bodybuilder ambition and RM’s approval

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 12, 2025 14:02 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and Namjoon (Image via Instagram/@thv and Weverse/ @BTS)

On Friday, September 12, BTS's Taehyung commented under Namjoon's birthday live on Weverse. The idol talked about several things, but also mentioned that he's been aiming for a bodybuilder look through his workouts. He also asked Namjoon to join him on his running sessions. Here's what the idol wrote in the comments section:

"I'm going to be a bodybuilder. Hyung, im already running. Let's do it together later~~ bye. Romantic running starts. Yep."
Trending

When Namjoon read these comments, he was more tha happy about Taehyung's decision and supported the same. Here's RM's reply:

"V is saying that he's going to be a bodybuilder. Do everything you want, Taehyung. Do what you wanna do, V, go get it!"

Following the same, fans and netizens were thrilled about the same. Given that people have already been swooning over the idol's physique and visuals, they talked about how excited and shocked they are about the idol's goals for his body. Additionally, people found it further hilarious and adorable when Namjoon waved the green flag for Taehyung's plans. Here are a few fan reactions from the same:

More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to Taehyung's bodybuilder goals.

Others also talked about how adorable the interaction between Namjoon and Taehyung was about his bodybuilder goals.

All you need to know about BTS's Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track, and also stood as a tribute to the relationship he shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Soon after the same, in December, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory enlistment. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, an elite counter-terrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded solo singles in 2024.

In March 2024, he released the song called FRI(END)S, which was followed by two winter singles in December. The first was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo, and the second was a posthumous collaboration with the late American actor and singer, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas.

He also rolled out his solo photobook called Type 1 in July 2024, which showcases pictures of the idol that captured during his moments of comfort and relaxation. Taehyung also put forth the vinyl version of his first studio album, LayoVer, in October of the same year.

Subsequently, the idol was discharged from his military service in June 2025. Following the same, the idol majorly spent his time reuniting with his fellow BTS members and also reconnecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams and other social media platforms.

He made his first public event appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador. He attended the luxury brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. He also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover issue.

On the other hand, all the BTS members are also currently focused on creating their next group album, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
