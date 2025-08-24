When and where to watch BTS’ Taehyung’s ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers game live? Airtime across all time zones listed

BTS' Taehyung will step onto the mound at Dodger Stadium to deliver the ceremonial first pitch when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds on August 25, 2025. This marks his first-ever appearance at a Major League Baseball event and comes shortly after his military discharge in June.His only public outing since then was at the Celine PRINTEMPS show in Paris. Since completing service, he and fellow BTS members have been based largely in the United States as preparations for the group’s return move forward. Details on the game schedule and broadcast follow below.BTS Taehyung's ceremonial first pitch airtime across different zonesThe matchup begins at 7:10 pm Pacific, and first pitches traditionally take place a little earlier. Here’s the airtime converted to different time zones:Pacific Time (PT): 7:10 PM on August 25, 2025Mountain Time (MT): 8:10 PM on August 25, 2025Central Time (CT): 9:10 PM on August 25, 2025Eastern Time (ET): 10:10 PM on August 25, 2025Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2:10 AM on August 26, 2025Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:40 AM on August 26, 2025Korea Standard Time (KST): 11:10 AM on August 26, 2025Japan Standard Time (JST): 11:10 AM on August 26, 2025Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:10 AM on August 26, 2025Where to watch BTS Taehyung's ceremonial first pitchThe Dodgers–Reds clash on August 25, 2025, will be carried nationally on MLB Network, with SportsNet LA handling the local Los Angeles feed. For audiences outside the U.S., the matchup and pregame moment will stream live through MLB.tv. In South Korea, the pitch is expected to air around 11:00 a.m. KST on August 26 because of the time gap. Local coverage is confirmed on SPOTV, the pay-TV channel that shows Major League Baseball. The network has scheduled the game live, so Korean viewers will catch the throw in real time.More about BTS Taehyung's ceremonial first pitchThe Los Angeles Dodgers announced on August 17 that BTS' V will appear at Dodger Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Their update on social media read, &quot;ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!”Los Angeles Dodgers @DodgersLINKARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch! 💜🎟: http://Dodgers.com/ticketsThe overwhelming demand led to a temporary crash of the ticketing platform. Large portions of seats were snapped up in a short span as fans worldwide secured passes. The Dodgers’ link with South Korea runs deep. Park Chan-ho became the first Korean-born athlete in Major League Baseball when he started with the Dodgers in 1994. Years later, Ryu Hyun-jin pitched for the club from 2013 until 2019. The current roster includes infielder Kim Hye-sung. BTS members themselves have stood on the pitcher’s mound before. Jungkook once opened a Korean Baseball Organization game in Seoul with a first pitch. More recently, after his military service, j-hope appeared at the Korean Series Game 2 to throw the opening ball for the Kia Tigers.Just two days after V’s pitch, on August 27, soccer forward Son Heung-min (currently with LAFC) will also deliver a ceremonial first throw.