When and where to watch BTS’ Taehyung’s ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers game live? Airtime across all time zones listed

By Shreya Jha
Modified Aug 24, 2025 06:16 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via X/@Dodgers)

BTS' Taehyung will step onto the mound at Dodger Stadium to deliver the ceremonial first pitch when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds on August 25, 2025. This marks his first-ever appearance at a Major League Baseball event and comes shortly after his military discharge in June.

His only public outing since then was at the Celine PRINTEMPS show in Paris. Since completing service, he and fellow BTS members have been based largely in the United States as preparations for the group’s return move forward. Details on the game schedule and broadcast follow below.

BTS Taehyung's ceremonial first pitch airtime across different zones

The matchup begins at 7:10 pm Pacific, and first pitches traditionally take place a little earlier. Here’s the airtime converted to different time zones:

  • Pacific Time (PT): 7:10 PM on August 25, 2025
  • Mountain Time (MT): 8:10 PM on August 25, 2025
  • Central Time (CT): 9:10 PM on August 25, 2025
  • Eastern Time (ET): 10:10 PM on August 25, 2025
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2:10 AM on August 26, 2025
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:40 AM on August 26, 2025
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 11:10 AM on August 26, 2025
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 11:10 AM on August 26, 2025
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12:10 AM on August 26, 2025
Where to watch BTS Taehyung's ceremonial first pitch

The Dodgers–Reds clash on August 25, 2025, will be carried nationally on MLB Network, with SportsNet LA handling the local Los Angeles feed. For audiences outside the U.S., the matchup and pregame moment will stream live through MLB.tv.

In South Korea, the pitch is expected to air around 11:00 a.m. KST on August 26 because of the time gap. Local coverage is confirmed on SPOTV, the pay-TV channel that shows Major League Baseball. The network has scheduled the game live, so Korean viewers will catch the throw in real time.

More about BTS Taehyung's ceremonial first pitch

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on August 17 that BTS' V will appear at Dodger Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Their update on social media read,

"ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!”
The overwhelming demand led to a temporary crash of the ticketing platform. Large portions of seats were snapped up in a short span as fans worldwide secured passes. The Dodgers’ link with South Korea runs deep.

Park Chan-ho became the first Korean-born athlete in Major League Baseball when he started with the Dodgers in 1994. Years later, Ryu Hyun-jin pitched for the club from 2013 until 2019. The current roster includes infielder Kim Hye-sung.

BTS members themselves have stood on the pitcher’s mound before. Jungkook once opened a Korean Baseball Organization game in Seoul with a first pitch. More recently, after his military service, j-hope appeared at the Korean Series Game 2 to throw the opening ball for the Kia Tigers.

Just two days after V’s pitch, on August 27, soccer forward Son Heung-min (currently with LAFC) will also deliver a ceremonial first throw.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
