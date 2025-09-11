  • home icon
  • "Taehyung do not pick the setlist next year"- BTS' V choices of PTD over Magic Shop, Move over Butter, Save me over Mic Drop leave fans spiralling 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 11, 2025 05:46 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Weverse)

On September 10, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung generated online interest after a Weverse live where he weighed in on track matchups that quickly drew reactions from fans. Asked to decide between several of the group’s songs, his replies ignited conversations across platforms. The first round put Move against Butter. V responded straightaway,

“Personally, I don’t like Butter, so Move!”
The remark spread fast since Butter remains one of BTS’ most well-known singles worldwide. The next was Mic Drop versus Save Me. He admitted it was tough, turned to viewers for opinions, and eventually picked Save Me.

For Like and I Need U, he noted both mattered to him, but settled on I Need U, a nod to BTS’ early breakout era. The final choice was Permission to Dance against Magic Shop. His answer was PTD.

That's not it. He also made selections by choosing Savage Love over One Day, Not Today over 2nd Grade, and Dope over Home. Following the stream, his responses went viral on X, with one user hilariously commenting,

"Taehyung do not pick the setlist next year."
The K-pop idol's track preference spread widely as others echoed the sentiment, with many jokingly asking him not to pick the setlist on the next BTS tour. Notably, Bangtan revealed during a livestream on July 1, 2025, that they will release a new full-group album and venture on a world tour in spring 2026.

His spontaneous choices showed his own taste, while fans hilariously debated which songs define BTS’ legacy most.

BTS' Taehyung reprises iconic 2016 Save Me routine

In the same broadcast, BTS' Taehyung revisited Save Me, the 2016 number from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. While seated, he followed parts of the routine. Clips from the live quickly moved across the web, with many pointing out his exact timing and gestures despite the long stretch since the song’s stage run.

His outfit became another talking point. Taehyung wore a patterned brown-gray long-sleeve by Alfred Dunner, a piece linked to him since 2017. The same shirt was remembered from 2019, when he and Jimin crashed Namjoon’s livestream, turning it into a familiar throwback for fans.

Before the livestream on September 9, the Winter Bear singer took on fan requests and also promised to watch a film recommended by viewers on Weverse. Frequent Weverse sessions, whether through live chats or quick replies, continue to be V's way of keeping in touch.

Previously, BTS’ V returned to Weverse on September 6 for a musical livestream, following a surprise under-two-minute audio-only broadcast the day before. The Saturday session also marked his late Pomeranian Yeontan's birthday, who passed in late 2024. V had introduced Yeontan in 2017, sharing many moments online, and the dog even featured in his solo album posters and merchandise.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Edited by Shreya Jha
