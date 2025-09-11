"Taehyung do not pick the setlist next year"- BTS' V choices of PTD over Magic Shop, Move over Butter, Save me over Mic Drop leave fans spiralling 

On September 10, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung generated online interest after a Weverse live where he weighed in on track matchups that quickly drew reactions from fans. Asked to decide between several of the group’s songs, his replies ignited conversations across platforms. The first round put Move against Butter. V responded straightaway, “Personally, I don’t like Butter, so Move!” 💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK🐯 Move vs Butter?🐯 Personally, I don't like Butter, so Move!The remark spread fast since Butter remains one of BTS’ most well-known singles worldwide. The next was Mic Drop versus Save Me. He admitted it was tough, turned to viewers for opinions, and eventually picked Save Me.💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK🐯 Mic Drop vs Save Me?? AHH this one's difficult..🐯 What do you guys think? Mic Drop or Save Me?🐯 Mic Drop? Okay I choose Save MeFor Like and I Need U, he noted both mattered to him, but settled on I Need U, a nod to BTS’ early breakout era. The final choice was Permission to Dance against Magic Shop. His answer was PTD. 💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINK🐯 Like vs I Need U🐯 I like both though.. hmm.. I Need U🐯 PTD vs Magic Shop? I choose PTDThat's not it. He also made selections by choosing Savage Love over One Day, Not Today over 2nd Grade, and Dope over Home. Following the stream, his responses went viral on X, with one user hilariously commenting, &quot;Taehyung do not pick the setlist next year.&quot;moonie⁷ 🍒 @cypherptjoonLINKtaehyung do not pick the setlist next yearThe K-pop idol's track preference spread widely as others echoed the sentiment, with many jokingly asking him not to pick the setlist on the next BTS tour. Notably, Bangtan revealed during a livestream on July 1, 2025, that they will release a new full-group album and venture on a world tour in spring 2026.Min 🩵 @nwaninisLINKdear taehyung... pls dont make the 2026 tour setlist thank you😔tan⁷ ✧ joon day @kooyutiesLINKafter reading the full translation of today’s live, the amount of ragebaiting taehyung did makes me think he should be politely banned from touching next year’s tour setlist 🫡taejin's (real) child⁷ 🐯🐹 @taejindiariessLINKtaehyung is actually spoiling the BTS 2026 world tour setlist, i just cant prove it yetHis spontaneous choices showed his own taste, while fans hilariously debated which songs define BTS’ legacy most.⟭⟬BM⁷⟬⟭ @brokenmask7LINKHe attacked me with this one bc WHAT DO U MEAN PTD OVER MAGIC SHOP😭😭😭😭😭😭Gazal♡⁷🪻BTS IS BACK !!! @koologismLINKwe got butter hater within the family what do we do 😭blessyl⁷ @vk_ssylrnLINKhe's such a rage baiter HAHAHA he knows most ARMYs would choose mic drop so he chose the latterBTS' Taehyung reprises iconic 2016 Save Me routineIn the same broadcast, BTS' Taehyung revisited Save Me, the 2016 number from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. While seated, he followed parts of the routine. Clips from the live quickly moved across the web, with many pointing out his exact timing and gestures despite the long stretch since the song’s stage run.His outfit became another talking point. Taehyung wore a patterned brown-gray long-sleeve by Alfred Dunner, a piece linked to him since 2017. The same shirt was remembered from 2019, when he and Jimin crashed Namjoon’s livestream, turning it into a familiar throwback for fans.Before the livestream on September 9, the Winter Bear singer took on fan requests and also promised to watch a film recommended by viewers on Weverse. Frequent Weverse sessions, whether through live chats or quick replies, continue to be V's way of keeping in touch.Previously, BTS’ V returned to Weverse on September 6 for a musical livestream, following a surprise under-two-minute audio-only broadcast the day before. The Saturday session also marked his late Pomeranian Yeontan's birthday, who passed in late 2024. V had introduced Yeontan in 2017, sharing many moments online, and the dog even featured in his solo album posters and merchandise.