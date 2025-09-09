"This is why he doesn't do long lives y'all" - BTS’ Taehyung has fans in stitches with electricity bill meme and laughing caption

On September 8, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung put up a meme on his Instagram Story that sparked hilarious reactions among fans. The post centered on soaring electricity charges. The reel carried the line, “Mom and Dad, after seeing my electricity bill.”In it, Teddy Pendergrass sings, “Turn off the lights, light a candle,” from his titular song, turning the clip into a humorous take on household bills. V reshared the video and added his own reaction in the caption, writing, “My stomach is hurting from laughing so much.&quot;The clip and Taehyung’s caption together fueled a chain of lighthearted replies across platforms, with one X user saying, &quot;This is why he doesn’t do long lives y’all, the electricity is expensive 😔✋🏼.&quot;sophie @thvchaptersLINKthis is why he doesn’t do long lives y’all, the electricity is expensive 😔✋🏼Some describe his sense of humor as &quot;broken,&quot; while others see him as the type to share dry humor reels at 3 am, adding that he is so &quot;millennial.&quot;Ash ✨ @aelizajaime10LINKHe has the same broken sense of humor as me 😭😭😭😭😭didi⁷ saw jin 🥹 @do0dlekooLINKhe’s so millennial i love himsvn⁷ @fetaeshismLINKhe the bestie who sends you dry humour reels at 3AMSupporters responded to the meme with varied reactions, with several suggesting that Taehyung should retract his earlier remark, claiming that ARMY lacks humor. During a live broadcast on Weverse in June 2022, an admirer asked the K-pop idol who was more amusing - ARMY or BTS. He replied, “ARMYs are not funny,” including a smiling emoticon.nio🧋 @nniobeeeLINKand he says armys are not funny 😭😭😭I can'tVinterBear⟭⟬ᵇᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ💜⁷ @shadowlike_vLINKif he likes this kinda stuff, he's gonna enjoy so much on the FUNNY side of armytwt i cant tell.. he'll have to take back his &quot;armys are not funny&quot; 😭😭Scoop in the box @natblida_7LINKHe has the audacity to say Army is not funny when this is his humourBTS' Taehyung sang Dhruv Sharma's song in Yeontan's livestream tributeBTS' V (Image via Weverse)BTS’ Kim Taehyung grabbed headlines during his recent Weverse live after putting the spotlight on a British-Indian artist’s hit track, setting off chatter among listeners. The livestream, which fell on the birthday of his late dog Yeontan, turned into both a tribute and a musical session. During his time, V sang and played songs for ARMYs around the globe.A key moment came when he sang Double Take by Dhruv Sharma, a track already making waves across Southeast Asia, with strong popularity even in the Philippines and Thailand. Not long after, Dhruv Sharma reacted on Instagram, posting a story to thank V for picking his song.The British-Indian musician, who is openly queer and a strong advocate for LGBTQ representation, also hit follow on V’s profile. On September 7, 2025, “Forever with Yeontan” climbed the trends on X as fans remembered BTS’ Taehyung’s pomeranian on what would have been his eighth birthday. Yeontan, or Tannie as he was fondly called, passed on December 2, 2024.BTS’ V completed his military service on June 10, 2025. He served in the elite Special Duty Team of the 2nd Corps Military Police. With every BTS member now back, the group is moving closer to a full reunion, expected around mid-2026.