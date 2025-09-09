  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "This is why he doesn't do long lives y'all" - BTS’ Taehyung has fans in stitches with electricity bill meme and laughing caption

"This is why he doesn't do long lives y'all" - BTS’ Taehyung has fans in stitches with electricity bill meme and laughing caption

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:37 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On September 8, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung put up a meme on his Instagram Story that sparked hilarious reactions among fans. The post centered on soaring electricity charges. The reel carried the line, “Mom and Dad, after seeing my electricity bill.”

Ad

In it, Teddy Pendergrass sings, “Turn off the lights, light a candle,” from his titular song, turning the clip into a humorous take on household bills. V reshared the video and added his own reaction in the caption, writing,

“My stomach is hurting from laughing so much."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The clip and Taehyung’s caption together fueled a chain of lighthearted replies across platforms, with one X user saying,

"This is why he doesn’t do long lives y’all, the electricity is expensive 😔✋🏼."
Ad

Some describe his sense of humor as "broken," while others see him as the type to share dry humor reels at 3 am, adding that he is so "millennial."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Supporters responded to the meme with varied reactions, with several suggesting that Taehyung should retract his earlier remark, claiming that ARMY lacks humor. During a live broadcast on Weverse in June 2022, an admirer asked the K-pop idol who was more amusing - ARMY or BTS. He replied, “ARMYs are not funny,” including a smiling emoticon.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Taehyung sang Dhruv Sharma's song in Yeontan's livestream tribute

BTS&#039; V (Image via Weverse)
BTS' V (Image via Weverse)

BTS’ Kim Taehyung grabbed headlines during his recent Weverse live after putting the spotlight on a British-Indian artist’s hit track, setting off chatter among listeners. The livestream, which fell on the birthday of his late dog Yeontan, turned into both a tribute and a musical session. During his time, V sang and played songs for ARMYs around the globe.

Ad

A key moment came when he sang Double Take by Dhruv Sharma, a track already making waves across Southeast Asia, with strong popularity even in the Philippines and Thailand. Not long after, Dhruv Sharma reacted on Instagram, posting a story to thank V for picking his song.

The British-Indian musician, who is openly queer and a strong advocate for LGBTQ representation, also hit follow on V’s profile. On September 7, 2025, “Forever with Yeontan” climbed the trends on X as fans remembered BTS’ Taehyung’s pomeranian on what would have been his eighth birthday. Yeontan, or Tannie as he was fondly called, passed on December 2, 2024.

Ad

BTS’ V completed his military service on June 10, 2025. He served in the elite Special Duty Team of the 2nd Corps Military Police. With every BTS member now back, the group is moving closer to a full reunion, expected around mid-2026.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications