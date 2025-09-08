 “So effortlessly cute”- Fans swoon as BTS’ Taehyung goes viral for his confused expression after being invited on stage at Paradise Art Night 2025

On September 1, BTS's Taehyung attended the Paradise Art Night 2025, otherwise known as Frieze Seoul, an annual opening ceremony for Seoul's Biggest Art Week. During the same time, the idol was invited by Peggy Gou, the host of the ceremony, to come on stage to share a few words with the audience.However, the idol had just reached his seat and sat down. When he was immediately called by Peggy Gou, Taehyung was confused as to why he was being called, and he was also lost and unsure as to how to get onto the stage since he couldn't find the entrance. Therefore, he just climbed on top directly, which made both the audience and Peggy Gou laugh.When this clip landed on the internet, many fans and netizens couldn't stop swooning over the idol's adorable mannerisms. They continuously talked about the idol's facial expressions when he was confused, and also found him quite hilarious for his impromptu actions on the stage. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;How is he so effortlessly cute all the time&quot;kv. ☻ @luvkookiebearLINKhow is he so effortlessly cute all the time 😩Many fans and netizens expressed how adorable the recent clip of BTS' Taehyung at the Paradise Art Night 2025.THV🎄 @TaehyungimpactLINKThe confusion in his face when he just seat down and getting up again after being invited on stage 😭 he’s so cutebeforebutterflieswings @beforebutterfl1LINKGod he’s so adorable. I missed him so much when he was gone. I can’t believe I now can just scroll the internet and check out the latest adorable thing he’s done for the eleventibillionth time. What a time to be alive.v ۫୨୧ @thvslayedhardLINKi suddenly remembered why i started loving him and stanning himʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ @serenenocturneeLINKthat confused look at 0:07, he was questioning whether it was really him being called on stage or not😭Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.cale @taehhyoLINKhes literally the cutest everjazzyV @Tata_LayoVerLINKthe more I'm watching this video the more my cuteness aggression is getting high wanna hug this cute baby bear so bad😭😭😭dii (slow) @kthdddLINK@taeguide He didnt expect that! Look at the way he directly climbed up the stage giving up idea of finding stairs.... He's so cute 😭 https://t.co/gb1PUXDIkGPerryPerry @lifeofdelulusLINKAlright well I’ll be spending the whole day watching this on repeat and giggling Thanks KTHAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track, and it was also created as a tribute to the idol's relationship with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.Following this, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment. He served as a Sergeant in the Special Duty Team, which is an elite counter-terrorism unit. Regardless of the idol's enlistment, he put forth three pre-recorded singles in 2024, two of which were collaborations.In March 2024, Taehyung released FRI(END)S, which was followed up with two winter releases in December 2024. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and another was a posthumous collaboration with American singer and actor Bing Crosby called White Christmas.Around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military after completing his tenure. Following the same, the idol spent his first few weeks reuniting with his fellow BTS members and also reconnecting with ARMYs through social media platforms and Weverse livestreams.In July 2025, Taehyung made his first public appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. He attended the event as the ambassador of Celine for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. Additionally, the idol also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover issue.In other news, the members of BTS are also currently preparing for the next group album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026. The members also hinted that a tour would follow up with the album release. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to BTS' comeback.