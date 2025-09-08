  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  •  “So effortlessly cute”- Fans swoon as BTS’ Taehyung goes viral for his confused expression after being invited on stage at Paradise Art Night 2025

 “So effortlessly cute”- Fans swoon as BTS’ Taehyung goes viral for his confused expression after being invited on stage at Paradise Art Night 2025

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 08, 2025 20:03 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On September 1, BTS's Taehyung attended the Paradise Art Night 2025, otherwise known as Frieze Seoul, an annual opening ceremony for Seoul's Biggest Art Week. During the same time, the idol was invited by Peggy Gou, the host of the ceremony, to come on stage to share a few words with the audience.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the idol had just reached his seat and sat down. When he was immediately called by Peggy Gou, Taehyung was confused as to why he was being called, and he was also lost and unsure as to how to get onto the stage since he couldn't find the entrance. Therefore, he just climbed on top directly, which made both the audience and Peggy Gou laugh.

When this clip landed on the internet, many fans and netizens couldn't stop swooning over the idol's adorable mannerisms. They continuously talked about the idol's facial expressions when he was confused, and also found him quite hilarious for his impromptu actions on the stage. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
"How is he so effortlessly cute all the time"
Ad

Many fans and netizens expressed how adorable the recent clip of BTS' Taehyung at the Paradise Art Night 2025.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track, and it was also created as a tribute to the idol's relationship with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Ad

Following this, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment. He served as a Sergeant in the Special Duty Team, which is an elite counter-terrorism unit. Regardless of the idol's enlistment, he put forth three pre-recorded singles in 2024, two of which were collaborations.

In March 2024, Taehyung released FRI(END)S, which was followed up with two winter releases in December 2024. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and another was a posthumous collaboration with American singer and actor Bing Crosby called White Christmas.

Ad

Around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military after completing his tenure. Following the same, the idol spent his first few weeks reuniting with his fellow BTS members and also reconnecting with ARMYs through social media platforms and Weverse livestreams.

In July 2025, Taehyung made his first public appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. He attended the event as the ambassador of Celine for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. Additionally, the idol also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover issue.

Ad

In other news, the members of BTS are also currently preparing for the next group album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026. The members also hinted that a tour would follow up with the album release. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to BTS' comeback.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications