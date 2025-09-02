  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Old armys know this lore”: Fans react as viral Frieze Seoul clip of Taehyung posing with Joanna Chun sparks “flashbacks” of 2021 dating rumors 

“Old armys know this lore”: Fans react as viral Frieze Seoul clip of Taehyung posing with Joanna Chun sparks “flashbacks” of 2021 dating rumors 

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 02, 2025 07:42 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung with Joanna Chun (Image via Instagram/@peggygou_)

BTS' Kim Taehyung attended Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul 2025 on September 1, 2025. The event also featured Joanna Chun, the daughter of Paradise Group’s heads, along with various other celebrities.

Ad

On the occasion, South Korean DJ Peggy Gou uploaded a brief Instagram story featuring V and Chun. This clip revived discussions about the time Taehyung and Chun were involved in dating rumors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The speculation first began in October 2021 after the BTS member was seen at the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event with Choi Yoon-jung, wife of Paradise Group president Phillip Jeon. Netizens pointed out that Joanna Chun was also present, which led to speculation.

The rumors gained more traction when Taehyung was seen wearing bracelets from Chun’s label, PeakPick. Many online users took that as additional proof, though no solid evidence was ever found. According to HYPE, V's agency, HYBE, responded quickly, clarifying that V and the Paradise family were simply "acquaintances." The Winter Bear singer also addressed the issue himself on Weverse, posting,

Ad
“I’m going to shoot poison needles at the back of their necks. Watch out for your backs. Puk Puk (stabbing sound),” V wrote on Weverse.

Nearly four years later, the new video from Frieze Seoul has brought back memories of that rumor cycle, even though it was publicly denied at the time.

"Old armys know this lore about joanna chun," an X user commented.
Ad
Ad

Many said it brought back 2021 “flashbacks,” recalling when V went on a “rampage” over the situation.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others said that "Joanna Chun" is a name they haven’t heard in a long time.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Taehyung stuns in all-black at Paradise Art Night Seoul 2025

BTS&#039; V and RM (Image via Instagram/@rkive)
BTS' V and RM (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

At the Paradise Art Night, the kick-off event for Frieze Seoul 2025 held at Paradise City Art Space in Incheon, BTS' Taehyung arrived to celebrate the opening. The event also featured Paradise Found, the debut Korean solo exhibition by New York pop artist Joel Mesler.

Ad

The artist showed up in a full-black outfit, wearing a custom JayBaek Couture jacket and slim-fitting trousers. He greeted fashion media and guests like Eric Nam at the venue. RM was also present, and the two posed together before RM shared a selfie with V on Instagram, @rkive. In an interview with Eyesmag, V mentioned it was Jungkook’s birthday and asked for attention to be given to the youngest member.

Ad
“Hello, this is V. Today is Jungkook’s birthday, So, please make sure all the focus is on him today. Thank you," the 29-year-old stated.
Ad

Frieze Seoul will take place from September 3 to 6 at COEX. Previously, V was seen at the Paradise Art Festa during Frieze Seoul 2023.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications