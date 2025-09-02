“Old armys know this lore”: Fans react as viral Frieze Seoul clip of Taehyung posing with Joanna Chun sparks “flashbacks” of 2021 dating rumors 

BTS' Kim Taehyung attended Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul 2025 on September 1, 2025. The event also featured Joanna Chun, the daughter of Paradise Group’s heads, along with various other celebrities.On the occasion, South Korean DJ Peggy Gou uploaded a brief Instagram story featuring V and Chun. This clip revived discussions about the time Taehyung and Chun were involved in dating rumors.The speculation first began in October 2021 after the BTS member was seen at the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event with Choi Yoon-jung, wife of Paradise Group president Phillip Jeon. Netizens pointed out that Joanna Chun was also present, which led to speculation. The rumors gained more traction when Taehyung was seen wearing bracelets from Chun’s label, PeakPick. Many online users took that as additional proof, though no solid evidence was ever found. According to HYPE, V's agency, HYBE, responded quickly, clarifying that V and the Paradise family were simply &quot;acquaintances.&quot; The Winter Bear singer also addressed the issue himself on Weverse, posting,“I’m going to shoot poison needles at the back of their necks. Watch out for your backs. Puk Puk (stabbing sound),” V wrote on Weverse. Nearly four years later, the new video from Frieze Seoul has brought back memories of that rumor cycle, even though it was publicly denied at the time.&quot;Old armys know this lore about joanna chun,&quot; an X user commented.nati @agustdollsLINKold armys know this lore about joanna chunMany said it brought back 2021 “flashbacks,” recalling when V went on a “rampage” over the situation.v.ru @rruthvvLINKJust saw Taehyung w Joanna and got flashbacks of everything jikookers, antis, media and shippers did to prove Taehyung and Joanna were a thing just bc they were beside eo. Not to mention their 6363 theories about him and her family… crazy times 😭😭😭😭𝐿𝒾 @kth_CFCLINKThis lady🤣 I remember Taehyung going on a rampage on wv once upon a time.🤣🤣 Need that Taehyung back actually.. @k_popflopLINKthis woman had Taehyung acting crazy😂Meanwhile, others said that &quot;Joanna Chun&quot; is a name they haven’t heard in a long time.hestuk @taessnowflwerLINKJoanna chun , now that's a name i heard in agestete @thvgirlismLINKhmm that name sounds familiar to meTikisoka 💜mVp 🐻🐯 💜 BTS IS COOKING 💜 APOBANGPO @tikisokaLINKI knew that name was familiar hahaBTS' Taehyung stuns in all-black at Paradise Art Night Seoul 2025BTS' V and RM (Image via Instagram/@rkive)At the Paradise Art Night, the kick-off event for Frieze Seoul 2025 held at Paradise City Art Space in Incheon, BTS' Taehyung arrived to celebrate the opening. The event also featured Paradise Found, the debut Korean solo exhibition by New York pop artist Joel Mesler. The artist showed up in a full-black outfit, wearing a custom JayBaek Couture jacket and slim-fitting trousers. He greeted fashion media and guests like Eric Nam at the venue. RM was also present, and the two posed together before RM shared a selfie with V on Instagram, @rkive. In an interview with Eyesmag, V mentioned it was Jungkook’s birthday and asked for attention to be given to the youngest member.“Hello, this is V. Today is Jungkook’s birthday, So, please make sure all the focus is on him today. Thank you,&quot; the 29-year-old stated.💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyhLINKTaehyung at the Paradise Art Night 2025!🐯 Today is Jungkook's birthday🐯 So, please make sure all the focus is on him today🐯 Thank youFrieze Seoul will take place from September 3 to 6 at COEX. Previously, V was seen at the Paradise Art Festa during Frieze Seoul 2023.