  "He's the sweetest"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung interrupts his appearance to spotlight Jungkook's birthday at Frieze Seoul 2025

“He’s the sweetest”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung interrupts his appearance to spotlight Jungkook’s birthday at Frieze Seoul 2025

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 01, 2025 13:30 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On Monday, September 1, BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, attended the opening of the Frieze Seoul 2025, the city's biggest annual art week. He was present at the event with his fellow BTS member, Namjoon aka RM. Notably, Taehyung donned an all-black ensemble for the evening.

An interview with the idol from the event landed on the internet and it had several people cheering over the same. He mentioned that today marks his fellow bandmate Jungkook's birthday and therefore, he requested all the attention be away from him and directed towards the BTS maknae instead.

Here's what the idol stated:

"Hello, this is V. Today is Jungkook’s birthday, so please keep all the focus on him. Thank you."
Fans praised the idol for his sweet gesture towards his fellow member. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.

"He’s the sweetest 🥹," one fan said.
Many fans and netizens gushed about the idol's shout out to Jungkook on his birthday.

Some fans also praised the idol's friendship with his fellow group members.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album features the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track, and it was created as a tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Following this, Taehyung soon enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service in December 2023. He served as a Sergeant in South Korea's Military Police Corps as part of an elite counter-terrorism unit called the Special Duty Team (SDT). Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded tracks in 2024.

BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S, which was followed up with two winter singles in December. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas.

In July 2024, he also rolled out his solo photbook called Type 1, which showcased pictures of the idol that were captured during his moments of comfort and relaxation. On the other hand, in June 2025, following the completion of his military service, he was dishcarged from the same.

In July, Taehyung made an appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador of Celine for the luxury brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. He also collaborated with Celine for his cover feature on W Korea for the September issue.

In other news, Taehyung has been working with his fellow bandmates for the group's comeback album, which is set to release in Spring 2026.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

