“He’s the sweetest”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung interrupts his appearance to spotlight Jungkook’s birthday at Frieze Seoul 2025

On Monday, September 1, BTS' Taehyung, also known as V, attended the opening of the Frieze Seoul 2025, the city's biggest annual art week. He was present at the event with his fellow BTS member, Namjoon aka RM. Notably, Taehyung donned an all-black ensemble for the evening.An interview with the idol from the event landed on the internet and it had several people cheering over the same. He mentioned that today marks his fellow bandmate Jungkook's birthday and therefore, he requested all the attention be away from him and directed towards the BTS maknae instead. Here's what the idol stated:&quot;Hello, this is V. Today is Jungkook’s birthday, so please keep all the focus on him. Thank you.&quot;Fans praised the idol for his sweet gesture towards his fellow member. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.&quot;He’s the sweetest 🥹,&quot; one fan said.THV🎄 @TaehyungimpactLINK🐯🐻Hello this is V, Today is Jungkook’s birthday, so please keep the all the focus on him, Thank you. He’s the sweetest 🥹Many fans and netizens gushed about the idol's shout out to Jungkook on his birthday.𝓐𝓳 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 グ @Itz_aj_krishLINK@Taehyungimpact Taehyung is truly the kindestmer | JUNGKOOK DAY @mer_ofbtsLINKMy taekook babies𝘦𝘷𝘳𝘦𝘯 @thvevrenLINKnot a single selfish bone in his body, absolute gem to be friends with ❤️taekookcaughtme𐤀 @caughtintaekookLINKOh my Taekook 💚♾️💜 They're so lucky to have each other in their lives 💜♾️💚Some fans also praised the idol's friendship with his fellow group members.sha⁷ 🍭 boel my princess | JUNGKOOK DAY @tegikoovLINKhis smile after telling everyone that its his jungkookie day today who else start cryingBTS Diva ⟭⟬💜 @BTSdiva71LINKWhat? How sweet is Tae??? What a great friend. Happy birthday Jungkookie.Ferru 🖤 🤍 Rest @Ferru3579LINKThis is actually so sweet of him. What a good friendshee⁷~⁠♪ @taeophile_LINKHe’s never selfish, no matter how much others try to twist things, To me he’s one of the purest and most beautiful souls I’ve ever come across🫶All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album features the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track, and it was created as a tribute to the relationship that the idol shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.Following this, Taehyung soon enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service in December 2023. He served as a Sergeant in South Korea's Military Police Corps as part of an elite counter-terrorism unit called the Special Duty Team (SDT). Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded tracks in 2024.BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S, which was followed up with two winter singles in December. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas.In July 2024, he also rolled out his solo photbook called Type 1, which showcased pictures of the idol that were captured during his moments of comfort and relaxation. On the other hand, in June 2025, following the completion of his military service, he was dishcarged from the same. In July, Taehyung made an appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as the ambassador of Celine for the luxury brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. He also collaborated with Celine for his cover feature on W Korea for the September issue.In other news, Taehyung has been working with his fellow bandmates for the group's comeback album, which is set to release in Spring 2026.