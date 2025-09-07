  • home icon
"Forever with Yeontan" trends as fans remember BTS' Taehyung's late pomeranian on his birthday

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 07, 2025 07:48 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's late pomeranian, Yeontan (Images via Weverse & Instagram/@thv)

On September 7, 2025, “Forever with Yeontan” started trending on X as fans honored BTS’ Taehyung’s late pomeranian on what would have been his eighth birthday. Yeontan, lovingly known as Tannie, passed away in 2024. Still, it remains one of the most beloved pets in the K-pop world.

Fans filled social media with tributes by sharing memories, photos, and heartfelt words about the little dog who was a constant companion to Taehyung, aka V. Many recalled his first appearance during Jin’s birthday livestream in 2017, his frequent cameos in BTS content, and even his feature in Taehyung’s solo album Layover.

Netizens expressed gratitude that he brought so much happiness to V and ARMY alike.

Previously, V had even arranged heart surgeries and special care despite the pet's chronic health struggles.

Messages poured in on social media, ranging from simple birthday wishes to emotional reflections. An X user, @VGlobalUnion, wrote:

"Happy Birthday, dearest Tannie, a precious little star whose presence lit up Taehyung’s world and all of ours too. Tan’s love lives on in every memory and his spirit will always be part of Tae’s story . Eternally remembered, cherished, and celebrated. #ForeverWithYeontan."
Fans wrote about hoping Tannie was “running with other doggies,” enjoying heavenly treats, and still watching over Taehyung. Others highlighted how his life was made special because of the idol’s unwavering love.

Meawhile, a netizen said that ARMYs will always celebrate Tanni like a "8th member" of BTS. The wave of posts showed that even in his absence, the pomeranian continues to hold a permanent place in the fandom’s heart.

All you need to know about Yeontan and his bond with Taehyung

Yeontan was adopted by Taehyung in 2017. The dog had suffered severe health issues, including heart and respiratory problems. His resilience earned him the image of a “fighter." Meanwhile, V often updated fans about his care and condition.

To ensure his well-being while BTS maintained a busy schedule, Tannie stayed with Taehyung’s parents but remained a central figure in the idol’s life. Over the years, he appeared in livestreams, photoshoots. Yeontan even joined Taehyung on stage during a 2023 Layover performance and became a star in his own right.

BTS&#039; Taehyung with his pet dog (Image via X/@MnetMcountdown)
BTS' Taehyung with his pet dog (Image via X/@MnetMcountdown)

After his pet's passing, Taehyung shared the heartbreaking news with ARMY in December 2024. He thanked them for the love they had always shown his dog. The idol said he hoped fans would continue to think of Tanni, so he could "be happy in dog heaven.” He wrote on Instagram:

"Actually the reason why I'm writing this text is because recently Yeontan has left us on a long journey to dog heaven. I thought a lot about how to tell you guys, but since ARMY you all sent so much love until now, I believed this was the right thing to do and delivered the news."
He continued:

"I'll be really thankful if you guys think about Yeontan from time to time so he can be happy in dog heaven."
This year’s trend to remember the Pomeranian showed just how deeply the pet’s presence was tied to Taehyung’s journey.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

