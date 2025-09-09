"That title belongs only to Taehyung"- Fans celebrate as BTS' V emerges as the #1 Most Handsome Face of 2025 on Shining Awards and PeopleVotes

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 09, 2025 21:10 GMT
BTS
BTS' V emerges as the #1 Most Handsome Face (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On September 9, 2025, reported that BTS’ Taehyung (V) was officially crowned the #1 Most Handsome Face of 2025 by Shining Awards and PeopleVotes. The annual rankings attracted millions of votes across the globe.

The BTS star topped the list with celebrities from Asia, Hollywood, and Europe, including Xiao Zhan, BTS’ Jungkook followed, and more. Furthermore, Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Burak Deniz, and Lee Min-ho also appeared in the top 10.

For many fans, the title came as little surprise. Taehyung has regularly appeared at the top of beauty polls in recent years, and this latest recognition is viewed as further acknowledgment of his appeal.

also-read-trending Trending

Online, celebrations poured in from fans worldwide. An X user, @luxmii7, wrote:

"There's no surprise in this, that title belongs only to Taehyung since last 9 yrs."
Others also emphasized that the “Most Handsome Face” title has belonged to V since the beginning. Messages of pride and excitement spread across social media.

Some fans who waited for many highlighted that he remains both striking on the outside and humble at heart.

More on BTS’ Taehyung’s recent activities and the Top 10 list

According to Shining Awards and PeopleVotes, the Top 10 Most Handsome Faces of 2025 are as follows:

  1. Kim Taehyung (V) – South Korea
  2. Xiao Zhan – China
  3. Jeon Jungkook – South Korea
  4. Henry Cavill – USA
  5. Burak Deniz – Turkey
  6. Chris Evans – USA
  7. Lee Min-ho – South Korea
  8. Can Yaman – Turkey
  9. Timothée Chalamet – USA
  10. İbrahim Çelikkol – Turkey
The singer’s victory also comes amid a series of activities. On September 5, he surprised fans with a brief Weverse live that lasted less than two minutes, followed the next day by a longer broadcast where he sang along to songs by Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and TXT.

Earlier this month, he was also seen at Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul 2025, where a photo of him holding a half-eaten gimbap roll instead of champagne gained attention for its casual charm.

Beyond public appearances, Taehyung is currently the ambassador for SnowPeak Appeal, Coca-Cola Zero, Compose Coffee, and luxury brand Celine.

BTS V is the new ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero (Image via Getty)
BTS V is the new ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero (Image via Getty)

On social media, V’s influence continues to soar. On September 1, he ranked #3 on HypeAuditor’s list of global music influencers on Instagram, placing just behind Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez while surpassing other K-pop and Western stars.

Since completing his military service in June 2025, V has returned to a busy schedule while also preparing with BTS for their group comeback album, scheduled for spring 2026.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
