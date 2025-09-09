"That title belongs only to Taehyung"- Fans celebrate as BTS' V emerges as the #1 Most Handsome Face of 2025 on Shining Awards and PeopleVotes

On September 9, 2025, reported that BTS’ Taehyung (V) was officially crowned the #1 Most Handsome Face of 2025 by Shining Awards and PeopleVotes. The annual rankings attracted millions of votes across the globe.The BTS star topped the list with celebrities from Asia, Hollywood, and Europe, including Xiao Zhan, BTS’ Jungkook followed, and more. Furthermore, Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Burak Deniz, and Lee Min-ho also appeared in the top 10.For many fans, the title came as little surprise. Taehyung has regularly appeared at the top of beauty polls in recent years, and this latest recognition is viewed as further acknowledgment of his appeal.Online, celebrations poured in from fans worldwide. An X user, @luxmii7, wrote:&quot;There's no surprise in this, that title belongs only to Taehyung since last 9 yrs.&quot;☀️🍀 @luxmii7LINK@kimyeontaelover There's no surprise in this, that title belongs only to Taehyung since last 9 yrs 👑💜✨️Others also emphasized that the “Most Handsome Face” title has belonged to V since the beginning. Messages of pride and excitement spread across social media.Rima Sarkar @riojio2024LINK@kimyeontaelover CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG Keep shining you are our Pride ❤️💪marshmellow @flowiebunnieLINKAs long as he's alive. No one will gonna get this title except HIM. 🙂‍↕️𓂃 𓈒𓏸⋆ @kthesis_LINKAre we surprised😽?Julian Carroll @CarrollJul81404LINKCongratulations Taehyung! Your natural beauty shines through and truly captivates people from around the world.Some fans who waited for many highlighted that he remains both striking on the outside and humble at heart.Lady C @LadyC42173873LINK@kimyeontaelover Of course, Tae is the most handsome man in the world. 👑❤️.Lady C @LadyC42173873LINK@TaehyungCrew1 He is the most handsome and that’s a fact. Handsome inside and outside. 👑❤️ʙᴏʀᴀᴛᴀᴇ ʲᵏ ∞ @bngtnborahaetkLINK@kimyeontaelover well deserVed for the most gorgeous man in the worldMore on BTS’ Taehyung’s recent activities and the Top 10 listAccording to Shining Awards and PeopleVotes, the Top 10 Most Handsome Faces of 2025 are as follows:Kim Taehyung (V) – South KoreaXiao Zhan – ChinaJeon Jungkook – South KoreaHenry Cavill – USABurak Deniz – TurkeyChris Evans – USALee Min-ho – South KoreaCan Yaman – TurkeyTimothée Chalamet – USAİbrahim Çelikkol – TurkeyDaniela 🦇🥷💺✈️🥢 @Daniela78068905LINKKIM TAEHYUNG has been crowned The Most Handsome Face in the World 2025 by Shining Awards and PeopleVotes, earning the highest votes across Turkish, British, Korean, and global celebrities. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG THE MOST HANDSOME FACE IN THE WORLD 2025The singer’s victory also comes amid a series of activities. On September 5, he surprised fans with a brief Weverse live that lasted less than two minutes, followed the next day by a longer broadcast where he sang along to songs by Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and TXT. Earlier this month, he was also seen at Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul 2025, where a photo of him holding a half-eaten gimbap roll instead of champagne gained attention for its casual charm.Beyond public appearances, Taehyung is currently the ambassador for SnowPeak Appeal, Coca-Cola Zero, Compose Coffee, and luxury brand Celine.BTS V is the new ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero (Image via Getty)On social media, V’s influence continues to soar. On September 1, he ranked #3 on HypeAuditor’s list of global music influencers on Instagram, placing just behind Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez while surpassing other K-pop and Western stars.Since completing his military service in June 2025, V has returned to a busy schedule while also preparing with BTS for their group comeback album, scheduled for spring 2026.