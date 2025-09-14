"The best in everything"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung becomes the first K-pop idol to win "Best Solo" at the 2025 iMBC Awards

On September 14, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung, better known as V, made history as he became the first K-pop idol to win the “Best Solo” award at the inaugural iMBC Awards. The ceremony was hosted by iMBC Entertainment in collaboration with IDOL CHAMP, and the award was decided entirely by fan voting. Taehyung secured the top spot with 41.44% of the votes.He pulled off a dramatic last-minute surge to beat veteran artist Young Tak, who had led the poll for weeks. While the iMBC Awards honors artists and actors who have achieved notable success in entertainment, the BTS' star's victory carried extra weight because it's entirely fan-determined.Competing against names like Kang Daniel, Doyoung, Jang Minho, and Young Tak, his win highlighted both his influence and the dedication of his fans.Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ @mhereonlyforbtsLINKTaehyung won “Best Solo” at the 2025 iMBC Awards, becoming the FIRST idol ever to achieve this award🏆! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG iMBC AWARDS BEST SOLO V #IMBC_WINNER_VThe win quickly set social media alight, with fans celebrating his achievement. They called him the &quot;best in everything,” and praised his steady success despite limited promotions during his military service.. An X user, @felicityhdj, wrote:&quot;The best in everything. Congratulations Taehyung, keep glowin’.&quot;Butterfly @felicityhdjLINKThe best in everything. Congratulations Taehyung, keep glowin’ ✨💖 #IMBC_WINNER_VMany netizens highlighted that his artistry speaks for itself. They remarked that Taehyung’s career is defined by &quot;authenticity and timeless music.&quot; Others pointed out the significance of his victory being 100% fan-driven, making it a true reflection of his global support.ᔑᙀᕈꙆᙁO ᙃOᔑ ƮඞᙓКOOК @king_taehyLINKAgainst doubt, lack of promotion and zero privilege, Taehyung built a solo career defined by authenticity and timeless music , he’s the exception not the rule.~shayla⁷🫧 @idgaf_eraLINKThis is such a big achievement 🥹ⒷⓉⓈ130613(ꪜ) ⟬⟭💜⟭⟬⁷🔍⍤⃝🔎 @Uwie280371LINKWow!! I'm so proud of you Taehyung 🫂. Eventho some of ppl don't like his music bc ' it's not mainstream pop and said it's boring', but here you go, his music style still loved and appreciate by many 😍🙌 CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG 👏💜💜v @LORDTAEHYUNGZLINKHonestly, we might as well just stamp ‘The First’ next to his name forever, because he’ll always be the OG, the one who started it all.While several fans called him &quot;The King,&quot; one netizen wrote that records “don’t stand a chance&quot; against the singer. For many, the award confirmed his dual legacy, thriving both as a BTS member and as a soloist.༄𝕁𝕁༄ @aldojada4LINKRecords don’t stand a chance against Taehyung 🔥lily😎 @Nidale_hemmaLINKTHE KING DID IT AGAIN! 👑 First K-pop idol to snatch Best Solo! So proud of you Tae! 💜 #V #BTSA @bubbabunnykooLINKmy man is successful as a group and as a soloistMore on Taehyung’s solo achievements and impactAccording to the report by iMBC, Taehyung has built an impressive record as a solo artist. His first solo album Layover debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, tied the highest charting record for a K-pop soloist, and topped Japan’s Oricon chart for two weeks. Every track from the album surpassed 100 million Spotify streams. It made him the first K-pop solo artist to achieve this feat.The album also earned critical acclaim, ranking second on Billboard’s “Best K-pop Albums of 2023.” It was featured in Time Out’s “30 Best Albums of 2023.”The singles released during his enlistment also soared on the music charts. FRI(END)S entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 65 and reached the UK Official Singles Chart at No. 13. His collaboration with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead, trended worldwide on YouTube and Tidal charts. It proved his reach even without live promotions.Beyond music, Taehyung also made headlines recently when he threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The idol came dressed in jersey number 7. He paid homage to BTS' OT7 legacy while delivering a flawless pitch that went viral worldwide.V attends the Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers game (Image via Getty)Now, with his military service complete, V is preparing for new projects while joining the BTS members for their group comeback in 2026. He has also resumed his brand endorsements and public appearances.