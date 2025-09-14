  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "The best in everything"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung becomes the first K-pop idol to win "Best Solo" at the 2025 iMBC Awards

"The best in everything"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung becomes the first K-pop idol to win "Best Solo" at the 2025 iMBC Awards

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 14, 2025 09:55 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung wins "Best Solo" at the 2025 iMBC Awards (Image via YouTube/@imbcenews)

On September 14, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung, better known as V, made history as he became the first K-pop idol to win the “Best Solo” award at the inaugural iMBC Awards. The ceremony was hosted by iMBC Entertainment in collaboration with IDOL CHAMP, and the award was decided entirely by fan voting. Taehyung secured the top spot with 41.44% of the votes.

Ad

He pulled off a dramatic last-minute surge to beat veteran artist Young Tak, who had led the poll for weeks. While the iMBC Awards honors artists and actors who have achieved notable success in entertainment, the BTS' star's victory carried extra weight because it's entirely fan-determined.

Competing against names like Kang Daniel, Doyoung, Jang Minho, and Young Tak, his win highlighted both his influence and the dedication of his fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The win quickly set social media alight, with fans celebrating his achievement. They called him the "best in everything,” and praised his steady success despite limited promotions during his military service.. An X user, @felicityhdj, wrote:

"The best in everything. Congratulations Taehyung, keep glowin’."
Ad

Many netizens highlighted that his artistry speaks for itself. They remarked that Taehyung’s career is defined by "authenticity and timeless music." Others pointed out the significance of his victory being 100% fan-driven, making it a true reflection of his global support.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

While several fans called him "The King," one netizen wrote that records “don’t stand a chance" against the singer. For many, the award confirmed his dual legacy, thriving both as a BTS member and as a soloist.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More on Taehyung’s solo achievements and impact

According to the report by iMBC, Taehyung has built an impressive record as a solo artist. His first solo album Layover debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, tied the highest charting record for a K-pop soloist, and topped Japan’s Oricon chart for two weeks. Every track from the album surpassed 100 million Spotify streams. It made him the first K-pop solo artist to achieve this feat.

Ad
Ad

The album also earned critical acclaim, ranking second on Billboard’s “Best K-pop Albums of 2023.” It was featured in Time Out’s “30 Best Albums of 2023.”

The singles released during his enlistment also soared on the music charts. FRI(END)S entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 65 and reached the UK Official Singles Chart at No. 13. His collaboration with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead, trended worldwide on YouTube and Tidal charts. It proved his reach even without live promotions.

Ad

Beyond music, Taehyung also made headlines recently when he threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The idol came dressed in jersey number 7. He paid homage to BTS' OT7 legacy while delivering a flawless pitch that went viral worldwide.

V attends the Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers game (Image via Getty)
V attends the Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers game (Image via Getty)

Now, with his military service complete, V is preparing for new projects while joining the BTS members for their group comeback in 2026. He has also resumed his brand endorsements and public appearances.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications