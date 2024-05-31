On May 31, 2024, ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin attended the second press conference alongside journalists, following her impactful initial press conference amidst the ongoing dispute with the parent label, HYBE.

However, even before the conference commenced, all eyes were drawn to her attire: a bright yellow cropped and ribbed top cardigan paired with jeans and tan heels.

Her ensemble quickly became a topic of conversation, with reports indicating that the yellow top is the "Mohair & Wool Damaged Knit Cardigan," purportedly from the Japanese label PERVERZE, and priced at approximately 40,000 yen ($~254.90 USD).

As part of the 2022 Fall/Winter collection, the cardigan is presently available on the ECRU website. However, it has already sold out on several online shopping platforms.

In contrast to her demeanor at the first press conference, she entered the press room sporting a smile. The press conference occurred shortly after the court ruled in her favor regarding the injunction against HYBE.

Following the back-and-forth allegations HYBE and ADOR passed to each other, Min Hee-jin was present at the second press conference with the media.

However, this isn't the first time Min Hee-jin's attire has attracted widespread attention. On April 25, she was summoned for an urgent press conference, where she opted for a green sweater adorned with white stripes paired with black jeans and a purple cap.

Interestingly, within twenty-four hours of the livestream, her sweater became sold out, leaving netizens astonished.

Speculation arose regarding the newfound fascination with her outfits, likely fueled by the significance of the press conference and the escalating feud between HYBE and ADOR within the K-pop industry.

During the first press conference, the phrase "Min Hee-jin's look" ignited a frenzy on social media. This time, the CEO arrived wearing a yellow jacket, her hair neatly tied back. Positioned before many cameras, she looked content compared to her previous appearance.

At the beginning of the conference, Min Hee-jin remarked,

"Last time, I appeared without changing my clothes or washing my face for three days. I presented my most unrefined self to the public, so I believe I've also confronted my insecurities."

More about the second press conference

Among many things that she addressed in this conference, she discussed the court's injunction ruling in her favor and shared updates on NewJeans' future.

The CEO also revealed that NewJeans will debut in Japan with a performance at the Tokyo Dome in June, followed by a world tour next year. In discussing the tour preparations, she highlighted the importance of curating a setlist that would resonate with a global audience.

When asked about other K-pop groups like BTS, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT affected by the HYBE-ADOR conflict, Min Hee-jin said everyone, including NewJeans, had been hurt, without apologizing for her past comments.