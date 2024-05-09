aespa's Winter shares supportive messages received from family members reportedly in reference to HYBE X Min Hee-jin conflict

On May 8, aespa member Winter shared receiving supportive messages from family members after she opened up on social media about going through a hard time. This has led to discussions among netizens that it could be cryptically about the ongoing conflict between multi-label company HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Previously, Min Hee-jin held an emergency press conference on April 25 at the Korea Conference Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul, to refute the claims made by HYBE against her. During the conference, Min Hee-jin revealed the alleged chats between producer and chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

Following the chats revealed by the ADOR CEO, Bang PD allegedly asked her if she could surpass aespa with her skills.

According to KBS News’ on-site video from the conference, Chairman Bang Si-hyuk said through the messages—

“Can you step on aespa?”

As Winter interacted with fans through the fan community app Bubble, she shared messages received from her family that were allegedly in response to HYBE and Min Hee-jin’s feud involving aespa.

She said—

“When I said on Instagram that I was having a hard time, didn't you say that my older brother would take care of everything?”

She further added how her brother showcased his support to her and said—

“Why are you having a hard time? Oppa will take care of everything.”

Meanwhile, Winter's father also showcased his support for her and said—

“I will step on everything!!! My daughter!”

More about Bang PD's alleged chats with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin mentioning girl group aespa

On April 22, HYBE raised an audit against the management of ADOR and Min Hee-jin. HYBE accused them of attempting to take over the management rights of ADOR and make it independent from its parent company. The conglomerate has requested Min Hee-jin to resign from her position as the CEO of ADOR.

HYBE has also accused the CEO of leaking confidential information regarding the agency to outsiders. This further resulted in a series of allegations from both the parties. Min Hee-jin drew attention to the revelations she made during her emergency press conference to refute the claims made by HYBE.

Min Hee-jin is the creative director in charge of NewJeans concept, promotions, and more while also serving as the CEO of the ADOR, the agency that manages the Super Shy singers. As per Min Hee-jin, Bang PD allegedly asked if she could surpass aespa in terms of their success with the debut of NewJeans.

Min Hee-jin was reportedly confused by Bang PD's question regarding aespa. She alleged receiving another message from the producer when NewJeans’ songs entered the renowned international music chart Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He asked,

“Are you happy?"

About Winter's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Winter surprised fans with her collaboration song with former TREASURE member Bang Yedam. The two K-pop idols dropped their digital single Officially Cool on April 2, 2024, along with a music video on YouTube.

On the other hand, she is also gearing up for aespa's comeback with a full-length album. On May 1, 2024, the group released the launch code teaser video for the upcoming studio album creating much excitement among fans with their signature concept.

On May 9, at midnight KST, SM Entertainment dropped the concept photos for their first album Armageddon which is scheduled to release on May 27 at 6 pm KST.