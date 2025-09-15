  • home icon
  • “Afraid the ending is too rushed” - Bon Appétit, Your Majesty sparks fan disappointment over 12-episode run amidst chart-topping success

“Afraid the ending is too rushed” - Bon Appétit, Your Majesty sparks fan disappointment over 12-episode run amidst chart-topping success

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:37 GMT
Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

JTBC’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is breaking viewership charts but also sparking mixed reactions. The drama, which debuted with huge numbers and continues to climb, is limited to 12 episodes. Online, viewers are saying the run is too short, with many asking for more episodes.

The story follows Yeon Ji-yeong (Lim Yoon-ah), a French-trained chef at the peak of her career, who is suddenly transported back to the Joseon era. She ends up in a palace kitchen, tasked with cooking for King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min). Known for his fierce temper and flawless taste, the king has kept his court on edge with every meal.

Their clashes form the heart of the drama. Ji-yeong must navigate palace politics and survive the king’s standards, while the series shows how their tense encounters reshape both of them.

"I'm the only one who thinks Bon Appetit should have 16 episodes, 12 won't be enough, I'm afraid the ending is too rushed," an X user commented.
Fans are showing their enthusiasm, saying a "petition" is needed to secure a full 16-episode season.

Others have expressed concerns that the ending might feel "rushed," and they hope for more romantic scenes and enough time to develop the love story fully.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty surges as tvN’s standout drama of 2025

Lee Chae-min as Yi-heon and Lim Yoon-ah as Ji-yeong in Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Lee Chae-min as Yi-heon and Lim Yoon-ah as Ji-yeong in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

tvN’s historical rom-com Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has climbed to the top of the 2025 drama lineup. Its eighth episode, Course N° 8 Rice Wine Beef Bourguignon, scored 15.8 percent nationwide ratings, with viewership in Seoul reaching as high as 18.1 percent. The growth has been consistent. Its performance in its time slot has been unmatched.

The series averaged 15.4 percent and peaked at 17.4 percent across the country, ranking first among all broadcasters during its airtime. The drama’s influence is also extending beyond screens. On September 1, local outlets reported that Studio Dragon, the producer behind the show, will open a themed pop-up store. It will be the studio’s fifth pop-up project this year.

For tvN, the drama’s success marks a return to form after a series of underperforming titles. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has now established itself as one of the most-watched Korean dramas of 2025.

The next two episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will be released on Netflix on September 20 and 21, and will air on tvN at 9:10 pm.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

