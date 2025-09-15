“Afraid the ending is too rushed” - Bon Appétit, Your Majesty sparks fan disappointment over 12-episode run amidst chart-topping success

JTBC’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is breaking viewership charts but also sparking mixed reactions. The drama, which debuted with huge numbers and continues to climb, is limited to 12 episodes. Online, viewers are saying the run is too short, with many asking for more episodes. The story follows Yeon Ji-yeong (Lim Yoon-ah), a French-trained chef at the peak of her career, who is suddenly transported back to the Joseon era. She ends up in a palace kitchen, tasked with cooking for King Yi-heon (Lee Chae-min). Known for his fierce temper and flawless taste, the king has kept his court on edge with every meal.Their clashes form the heart of the drama. Ji-yeong must navigate palace politics and survive the king’s standards, while the series shows how their tense encounters reshape both of them.&quot;I'm the only one who thinks Bon Appetit should have 16 episodes, 12 won't be enough, I'm afraid the ending is too rushed,&quot; an X user commented.VANEBV🩷 @VAN9AVLINKI'm the only one who thinks Bon Appetit should have 16 episodes, 12 won't be enough, I'm afraid the ending is too rushed.#BonAppetitYourMajestyFans are showing their enthusiasm, saying a &quot;petition&quot; is needed to secure a full 16-episode season.🍲 @bangjileeLINKOk need a petition for this drama to get full 16 ep instead of 12 💔☽̶☾ @HiddledDropLINKI just think that it's so criminal how Boon Appetit Your Majesty has only 12 episodes.. Like ??? Why??? 😭Taeyeon The Tense PCD MALALA!!! @taengoo0315LINKWhat I don't like about #BonAppetitYourMajesty? It's just 12 eps long 😭 The show is focused on food and cooking, I get that, but I hope we get more romance scenes in the last 4 eps because yoona and chaemin's chemistry is too good 😭Others have expressed concerns that the ending might feel &quot;rushed,&quot; and they hope for more romantic scenes and enough time to develop the love story fully.★ @ruexdzLINKstarted this drama thinking it'd be a normal romcom but m literally hooked, each new ep brings a new dish, competition &amp; the stress of who'll win, wanna heon to time travel with jiyoung &amp;experience modern life but why is it only 12 episodes #BonAppetitYourMajestyEp8 #폭군의셰프ًbämbi @bumbyhsLINKtbvh this show needs 16 eps instead of 12. now i'm afraid they don't have enough time to develop the romance part in this drama.a. 🍉 @azxrielLINKBon Appetit Your Majesty really should have had at least 14 episodes, how are they going to wrap this all up in four episodes!Bon Appétit, Your Majesty surges as tvN’s standout drama of 2025Lee Chae-min as Yi-heon and Lim Yoon-ah as Ji-yeong in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)tvN’s historical rom-com Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has climbed to the top of the 2025 drama lineup. Its eighth episode, Course N° 8 Rice Wine Beef Bourguignon, scored 15.8 percent nationwide ratings, with viewership in Seoul reaching as high as 18.1 percent. The growth has been consistent. Its performance in its time slot has been unmatched.The series averaged 15.4 percent and peaked at 17.4 percent across the country, ranking first among all broadcasters during its airtime. The drama’s influence is also extending beyond screens. On September 1, local outlets reported that Studio Dragon, the producer behind the show, will open a themed pop-up store. It will be the studio’s fifth pop-up project this year.For tvN, the drama’s success marks a return to form after a series of underperforming titles. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has now established itself as one of the most-watched Korean dramas of 2025.The next two episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will be released on Netflix on September 20 and 21, and will air on tvN at 9:10 pm.